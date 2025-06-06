Gen Z can't stop buying fast fashion and won't repeat outfits—here's why

Trends-first buying is also fuelled by Gen Z discovering their own spending power. Every second Gen Z will be earning by the end of this year, according to The $2 Trillion Opportunity: How Gen Z is Shaping the New India by social media network Snap Inc. and BCG. Sanghi was one of the authors of this 2024 report. “… this generation wields a total spending power of $860 billion. (Of this), approximately $200 billion comes from direct spending—money they earn and spend themselves—while $660 billion comes from influenced spending, which includes purchases influenced by their recommendations or preferences," says the report. By 2035, their direct spending is estimated to reach $1.8 trillion, implying that every second rupee of consumer spend in 2035, will be driven by India’s Gen Z.