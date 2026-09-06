Ghost lashes are becoming popular. Should you give your lashes a detox?

But it may be less about the formula and more about what happens when you take it off. Rubbing and tugging during removal can damage the delicate skin around the eyes, causing friction-induced hyperpigmentation and early elastosis, says Dr Sethi. The repeated pulling can also put stress on the hair bulb, potentially triggering traction alopecia along the lash line or prematurely pushing lashes into the telogen, or shedding, phase, she warns.