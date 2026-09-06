Ghost lashes are becoming popular. Should you give your lashes a detox?

Actor Zendaya and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber recently skipped mascara and false lashes for their red-carpet appearances, prompting the internet to dub the look “ghost lashes”. TikTok micro-trends come and go, but these barely-there lashes raise a question: do your lashes really need a detox?
The beauty industry rolls out new mascaras every month, with formulations promising longer, fuller, curled lashes that can survive everything from crying sessions to long workdays. What those glossy packages don’t tell you is that the real trouble may begin when it’s time to take the mascara off.