Aprajita Toor's take on Mary Janes: Umrao Janes' in Dusk Bloom where traditional Indian motifs get a modern twist. Available on Aprajitatoor.com; ₹9,899.

View Full Image Sitara tealight stand from Nicobar

Elegant and understated, this tealight stand features a delicate lotus flower design, crafted in aluminium, glass, and iron. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹3,850.

View Full Image Ira Kurta set from House of Ayuda

Add a splash of colour to Holi celebrations with the Ira Kurta Set, featuring a blue kurta with shoulder cut-outs, matching palazzo and an embellished dupatta. Available on Houseofayuda.com; ₹3,950.

View Full Image Khazana Box Bag from Tan and Loom.

This treasure trunk-inspired Khazana Box Bag will make for a perfect gift for someone who's a follower of grand-but-subtle style. Available on Tanandloom.com; ₹6,200

View Full Image Falguni Chaand Haathphool by Anu Merton.

A one-of-a-kind gold plated silver alloy haathphool with polki stones and faux pearls. Available on Anumerton.com; ₹6,350.

View Full Image Vidari bedcover from Freedom Tree.

The Vidari Bedcover in summery shades of green and blue is a good option for those who love decking up their houses. Available on freedomtree.in; ₹6000.