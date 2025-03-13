Hello User
Holi 2025: Last-minute gift ideas

Ghazal Chengappa

From embroidered Mary Janes to hand accessories, here's a curated list of unique Holi gift ideas

Umrao Janes by Aprajita Toor.
Aprajita Toor's take on Mary Janes: Umrao Janes' in Dusk Bloom where traditional Indian motifs get a modern twist. Available on Aprajitatoor.com; 9,899.

Sitara tealight stand from Nicobar

Elegant and understated, this tealight stand features a delicate lotus flower design, crafted in aluminium, glass, and iron. Available on Nicobar.com; 3,850.

Ira Kurta set from House of Ayuda

Add a splash of colour to Holi celebrations with the Ira Kurta Set, featuring a blue kurta with shoulder cut-outs, matching palazzo and an embellished dupatta. Available on Houseofayuda.com; 3,950.

Also read: Milan Fashion Week has spoken: Bold maximalism is back
Khazana Box Bag from Tan and Loom.

This treasure trunk-inspired Khazana Box Bag will make for a perfect gift for someone who's a follower of grand-but-subtle style. Available on Tanandloom.com; 6,200

Falguni Chaand Haathphool by Anu Merton.

A one-of-a-kind gold plated silver alloy haathphool with polki stones and faux pearls. Available on Anumerton.com; 6,350.

Vidari bedcover from Freedom Tree.

The Vidari Bedcover in summery shades of green and blue is a good option for those who love decking up their houses. Available on freedomtree.in; 6000.

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide for multicoloured fashion perfect for Holi

