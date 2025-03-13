Holi 2025: Last-minute gift ideas

Aprajita Toor's take on Mary Janes: Umrao Janes' in Dusk Bloom where traditional Indian motifs get a modern twist. Available on Aprajitatoor.com; ₹9,899.
Aprajita Toor's take on Mary Janes: Umrao Janes' in Dusk Bloom where traditional Indian motifs get a modern twist. Available on Aprajitatoor.com; ₹9,899.
Elegant and understated, this tealight stand features a delicate lotus flower design, crafted in aluminium, glass, and iron. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹3,850.
Add a splash of colour to Holi celebrations with the Ira Kurta Set, featuring a blue kurta with shoulder cut-outs, matching palazzo and an embellished dupatta. Available on Houseofayuda.com; ₹3,950.
This treasure trunk-inspired Khazana Box Bag will make for a perfect gift for someone who's a follower of grand-but-subtle style. Available on Tanandloom.com; ₹6,200
A one-of-a-kind gold plated silver alloy haathphool with polki stones and faux pearls. Available on Anumerton.com; ₹6,350.
The Vidari Bedcover in summery shades of green and blue is a good option for those who love decking up their houses. Available on freedomtree.in; ₹6000.