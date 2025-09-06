How Giorgio Armani redefined elegance over decades

“Elegance is not about being noticed, it's about being remembered," Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani once famously said. This belief has always reflected in his designs. The very mention of Armani, who died at the age of 91 on 4 September, brings to mind either an impeccably cut velvet suit or a figure-skimming jewel-toned gown.

His diverse portfolio included the Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani clothing lines, besides the haute couture label, Armani Privé and an Armani Casa design and interiors line. While he was absent from his last three shows, held in June and July, owing to illness, he micro-managed every aspect of the showcases given the perfectionist that he was. “My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything," Giorgio Armani told the Financial Times in the final interview before his death, published last week.

Throughout his career, Armani ushered an unforgettable wave of soft power dressing. Fluid tailoring pieces like languid trouser suits, figure-flattering pleated trousers and floor-skimming belted coats became his signature. With clients that included the likes of Richard Gere (who he dressed famously in American Gigolo), he masterfully applied his signature savoir-faire to women's ready-to-wear too—midnight blues, gleaming blacks and grey floor-length gowns and evening suits became cult red carpet go-to pieces for Hollywood stars like Cate Blanchett.

In 1978, Diane Keaton became the first actor to wear Armani on the Oscars red carpet. Jodie Foster has worn the label to every ceremony but one since 1989, while Julia Roberts’ 1990 look of a steel grey oversized Armani suit teamed with a white shirt and tie has become one of the most noteworthy Golden Globes looks of all time.

Here are some key Armani signature designs that have shaped the way people, including celebrities, dress.