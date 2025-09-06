How Giorgio Armani redefined elegance over decades

His diverse portfolio included the Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani clothing lines, besides the haute couture label, Armani Privé and an Armani Casa design and interiors line. While he was absent from his last three shows, held in June and July, owing to illness, he micro-managed every aspect of the showcases given the perfectionist that he was. “My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything," Giorgio Armani told the Financial Times in the final interview before his death, published last week.

His diverse portfolio included the Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani clothing lines, besides the haute couture label, Armani Privé and an Armani Casa design and interiors line. While he was absent from his last three shows, held in June and July, owing to illness, he micro-managed every aspect of the showcases given the perfectionist that he was. “My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything," Giorgio Armani told the Financial Times in the final interview before his death, published last week.

Throughout his career, Armani ushered an unforgettable wave of soft power dressing. Fluid tailoring pieces like languid trouser suits, figure-flattering pleated trousers and floor-skimming belted coats became his signature. With clients that included the likes of Richard Gere (who he dressed famously in American Gigolo), he masterfully applied his signature savoir-faire to women's ready-to-wear too—midnight blues, gleaming blacks and grey floor-length gowns and evening suits became cult red carpet go-to pieces for Hollywood stars like Cate Blanchett.

In 1978, Diane Keaton became the first actor to wear Armani on the Oscars red carpet. Jodie Foster has worn the label to every ceremony but one since 1989, while Julia Roberts’ 1990 look of a steel grey oversized Armani suit teamed with a white shirt and tie has become one of the most noteworthy Golden Globes looks of all time.

Here are some key Armani signature designs that have shaped the way people, including celebrities, dress.

An Armani creation presented during a Paris show in 2011

Languid trouser suit Comfort met precision and elegance when Armani tailored. A case in point being Julia Roberts' oversized men's Armani suit at the 1990 Golden Globes. The look has become iconic in fashion history, as the actress ditched the conventional ball gown and embraced something which was empowering and elegant at the same time. Armani would go on to collaborate with Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese to create suits for Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci in the 1990 classic film.

Tuxedo Underscoring its sartorial flair and mastery of fine tailoring, the Giorgio Armani tuxedo suit has been a Hollywood favourite. The Italian-made piece is crafted in pure wool with a silk lining and cummerbund in line with the classic conventions of the style–they represent an undeniably sophisticated example of craftsmanship.

According to Roberta Armani, the designer’s niece, his appeal went beyond tailoring: “Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, they all wanted to look a little more relaxed on the red carpet to reflect the times they were living in."

In fact, when Leonardo DiCaprio won his long-awaited Oscar in 2016, Armani quipped: “Caprio deserves it. Thank goodness he was wearing Armani."

Jewel-toned gown

(from left) Cate Blanchett, Armani and Julia Roberts during the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London

Floor-length, embellished, often accented with a train and crafted in luxurious jewel tones, the iconic Armani gowns have always been a rage at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Cannes, among other major events. Jessica Chastain described choosing her 86th Academy Awards dress as a “very tough decision"— she ended up wearing a copper embroidered custom Armani gown, which landed her on several best dressed lists.

Demi Moore wore a sculpted gold gown at this year's Golden Globes, where she won Best Performance by a Female Actor for her role in The Substance.

Theatrical Armani Prive designs

Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a lavender dress by Armani Prive

Lady Gaga wore a galactic-inspired dress at the 2010 Grammy Awards, which was part of Giorgio Armani Prive. The outfit turned heads as it was a radical departure from Armani's typical styles.

David and Victoria Beckham's Armani look at the 2008 Met Gala in New York comes to mind too. The theme was “Superheroes: fashion and fantasy", and Armani co-chaired the gala that year. While David looked sharp in a tux, Victoria opted for a sheer lace robe from his Fall 1989 collection.