Source: Let your style scream ‘glitter glam’ this festival season

Chic Brat Cady shorts knitted with nautical stripes and embellished with glittering sequins all over and rows of lacquered buttons. Pair with a coordinating jacket. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,49,788.

Maison Margiela Micro 5AC Classique Tote Bag

Glam Jam Maison Margiela multi-colour trapeze-shaped tote bag with top handles and glitter detailing. Available on farfetch.com; ₹2,34,807.

Oscar de la Renta One Shoulder Sequin Fringe Caftan

Sun Rise Statement ginger-tone caftan cut from heavy stretch silk georgette features a one-shoulder silhouette and dramatic, cascading sequin fringe. Available on oscardelarenta.com; ₹10,52,900.

Outhouse Crystal & Gold Plated Brass Le Sunset Earrings

Lights On Outhouse ‘Le Sunset’ earrings handcrafted in 22k gold-plated brass, adorned with crystals in vintage rose, ivory & emerald tints, cubic zircons and mini pearls. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹19,000.

Rabanne ‘Assemblage’ Sequined Chainmail Mini Dress

Disco Ball Made from chainmail, the dress is dotted with flame-like sequins that move to a brighter shade at the hem. Sparkle away. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹3,79,909.

Giambattista Valli Glitter Platform Sandals

Glitterati Platform sandals from Giambattista Valli coated in gold-tone glitter with subtle peep-toes, slender straps and set atop 175mm block heels. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹50,561.

Phillip Plein Duke Glittered Blazer