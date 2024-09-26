Source: Let your style scream ‘glitter glam’ this festival season

Chic Brat
Cady shorts knitted with nautical stripes and embellished with glittering sequins all over and rows of lacquered buttons. Pair with a coordinating jacket. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,49,788.
Also read: Source: Your guide to perfect the ‘elevated boho chic’ look
Glam Jam
Maison Margiela multi-colour trapeze-shaped tote bag with top handles and glitter detailing. Available on farfetch.com; ₹2,34,807.
Sun Rise
Statement ginger-tone caftan cut from heavy stretch silk georgette features a one-shoulder silhouette and dramatic, cascading sequin fringe. Available on oscardelarenta.com; ₹10,52,900.
Lights On
Outhouse ‘Le Sunset’ earrings handcrafted in 22k gold-plated brass, adorned with crystals in vintage rose, ivory & emerald tints, cubic zircons and mini pearls. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹19,000.
Disco Ball
Made from chainmail, the dress is dotted with flame-like sequins that move to a brighter shade at the hem. Sparkle away. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹3,79,909.
Glitterati
Platform sandals from Giambattista Valli coated in gold-tone glitter with subtle peep-toes, slender straps and set atop 175mm block heels. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹50,561.
Star Boy
Phillip Plein lurex checkered cashmere evening blazer featuring satin peak lapels and satin trim-finished slit pockets. Available on plein.com; ₹2,83,258.
Also read: Milan Fashion Week: Sheer dresses, fringe and boho-core