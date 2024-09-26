Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Let your style scream 'glitter glam' this festival season

Source: Let your style scream ‘glitter glam’ this festival season

Team Lounge

Shine on with Lounge's fashion round up that includes chic sequinned cady shorts, a bright caftan with a dramatic fringe and handcrafted chandelier earrings

Balmain Button-embellished Sequin-embellished Striped Knitted Cady Shorts

Chic Brat

Cady shorts knitted with nautical stripes and embellished with glittering sequins all over and rows of lacquered buttons. Pair with a coordinating jacket. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,49,788.

Maison Margiela Micro 5AC Classique Tote Bag

Glam Jam

Maison Margiela multi-colour trapeze-shaped tote bag with top handles and glitter detailing. Available on farfetch.com; 2,34,807.

Oscar de la Renta One Shoulder Sequin Fringe Caftan

Sun Rise

Statement ginger-tone caftan cut from heavy stretch silk georgette features a one-shoulder silhouette and dramatic, cascading sequin fringe. Available on oscardelarenta.com; 10,52,900.

Outhouse Crystal & Gold Plated Brass Le Sunset Earrings

Lights On

Outhouse ‘Le Sunset’ earrings handcrafted in 22k gold-plated brass, adorned with crystals in vintage rose, ivory & emerald tints, cubic zircons and mini pearls. Available on ensembleindia.com; 19,000.

Rabanne ‘Assemblage’ Sequined Chainmail Mini Dress

Disco Ball

Made from chainmail, the dress is dotted with flame-like sequins that move to a brighter shade at the hem. Sparkle away. Available on net-a-porter.com; 3,79,909.

Giambattista Valli Glitter Platform Sandals

Glitterati

Platform sandals from Giambattista Valli coated in gold-tone glitter with subtle peep-toes, slender straps and set atop 175mm block heels. Available on mytheresa.com; 50,561.
Phillip Plein Duke Glittered Blazer

Star Boy

Phillip Plein lurex checkered cashmere evening blazer featuring satin peak lapels and satin trim-finished slit pockets. Available on plein.com; 2,83,258.

