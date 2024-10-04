That viscose shirt is harming the planet
SummaryNicole Rycroft of Canopy, which works to protect forests, believes India has the answer to the world’s textile waste problem
Let’s say you are shopping for clothes and a T-shirt catches your attention. It’s in a lovely bright teal but the tag reads “100% polyester". That’s plastic, you remind yourself. There’s a yellow cotton blouse on another shelf but you don’t want to wear something that took thousands of litres of water to make. Then you come across a black polka-dot dress. You are sold, more so because it’s made from soft-silky viscose, a fabric often marketed as “eco-friendly" as it is made using natural materials.
That’s actually a big problem. Viscose is produced using the wood pulp of trees, often sourced from ancient forests. “About 300 million trees are logged every year worldwide to make viscose. Forests, which are essential in the fight against global warming, are cleared for wood pulp, which is then chemically treated to make those silky clothes," says Nicole Rycroft, an Ashoka fellow and founder-executive director of Vancouver-based non-profit Canopy.