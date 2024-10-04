That viscose shirt is harming the planet

Could India be a centre and take the lead on this?

India has an extraordinary opportunity to be an early leader in producing low-carbon materials. There’s a tradition of upcycling and culture of innovation here as well as entrepreneurialism that’s unique. We are working with companies across India to build such fabrics. Plus, India has an abundance of feedstock. It is among the highest producers of agricultural residues (like wheat straw, sugarcane bagasse, corn stalk and rice straw) that can be used to make next-generation low-carbon paper, packaging and viscose and other textiles for the Indian and global markets. These materials, derived from agricultural residues, discarded textiles and food waste, can not only reduce reliance on forests but also drive a circular economy.