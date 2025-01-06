The Challengers star Zendaya continued to bring her A-game to the red carpet, wearing an orange Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari gems.

Nicole Kidman in a Balenciaga dress

Nicole Kidman elevated her sparkly Balenciaga gown with the mod bouffant hairstyle.

Demi Moore in an Armani Privé gown

Demi Moore, who won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award for "The Substance", opted for a sculptural Armani Privé gown.

Ariana Grande in a Givenchy dress

Ariana Grande wore an archival Givenchy gown from the label’s 1966 couture collection.

Eiza González in a Gucci dress

Eiza González wore a gold Gucci sequin-embroidered gown with crystal-beaded details.

Michelle Yeoh in a Balenciaga gown