Golden Globes 2025: The fashionable return of old Hollywood glamour

Golden Globes 2025: The fashionable return of old Hollywood glamour

Team Lounge

From Zendaya to Ariana Grande, several celebrities brought sparkle to the awards ceremony with their old Hollywood glam-inspired ensembles 

Zendaya in a Louis Vuitton gown

The Challengers star Zendaya continued to bring her A-game to the red carpet, wearing an orange Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari gems.
Nicole Kidman in a Balenciaga dress

Nicole Kidman elevated her sparkly Balenciaga gown with the mod bouffant hairstyle.

Demi Moore in an Armani Privé gown

Demi Moore, who won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award for "The Substance", opted for a sculptural Armani Privé gown.
Ariana Grande in a Givenchy dress

Ariana Grande wore an archival Givenchy gown from the label’s 1966 couture collection.
Eiza González in a Gucci dress

Eiza González wore a gold Gucci sequin-embroidered gown with crystal-beaded details.
Michelle Yeoh in a Balenciaga gown

Michelle Yeoh's Balenciaga gown was all things vintage and dramatic.

