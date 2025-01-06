Golden Globes 2025: The fashionable return of old Hollywood glamour
From Zendaya to Ariana Grande, several celebrities brought sparkle to the awards ceremony with their old Hollywood glam-inspired ensembles
The Challengers star Zendaya continued to bring her A-game to the red carpet, wearing an orange Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari gems.
Nicole Kidman elevated her sparkly Balenciaga gown with the mod bouffant hairstyle.
Demi Moore, who won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award for "The Substance", opted for a sculptural Armani Privé gown.
Ariana Grande wore an archival Givenchy gown from the label’s 1966 couture collection.
Eiza González wore a gold Gucci sequin-embroidered gown with crystal-beaded details.
Michelle Yeoh's Balenciaga gown was all things vintage and dramatic.