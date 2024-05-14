How to create an everyday goth make-up look
Two celebrity make-up artists share tips on how to get a softer goth-glam look
One of the most avant-garde, high-fashion make-up looks at the recent Met Gala in New York City was of Zendaya. The actor did two looks on the red carpet—a clean natural glam look with nude lips to let all the focus be on her elaborate Alexander McQueen bouquet hat by Philip Treacy, and a goth-glam look with dark lips, thin drawn eyebrows and blurry red smoky eyes that complemented her dramatic ocean-blue Margiela dress.