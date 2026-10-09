GPHG's president Raymond Loretan on how India can become a watchmaking powerhouse

"Are you big on watches?” Raymond Loretan, president of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), widely regarded as the Oscars of watchmaking, asks before the video call. The Swiss diplomat and former politician is a recent watch enthusiast, taking to it in 2018 after he became the head of GPHG, a non-profit that promotes the art of horology and celebrates the year’s standout watches and the people behind them.
The passion for watches, he admits, somewhat poetically, “is something that’s not directly useful but is nurturing your soul”. He was recently in Mumbai to kick off GPHG’s 2026 World Tour, which features an exhibition of the watches nominated for this year’s prizes. After the two-day Mumbai exhibition, held in collaboration with watch retailer Ethos, the tour moved to Bangkok and will culminate in Geneva, where the final awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 7 November.
More than 300 watches were entered in this year’s competition, of which 70-plus were shortlisted by the 1,000 members of the GPHG academy, which includes watchmakers, retailers and historians. The shortlist includes a Chopard pendant watch resembling a walnut that opens to reveal a watch, crafted in 18-carat rose gold set with brown and cognac diamonds and finished with a patina for added realism. Then there is L’Epée 1839’s Gekko, a sculptural timepiece shaped like a lizard.
Loretan spoke to Lounge about the rise of independent watchmakers, India’s growing watch culture, and why mechanical timepieces are objects of emotion. Edited excerpts from the interview: