GPHG's president Raymond Loretan on how India can become a watchmaking powerhouse

When I visit watchmaking factories, I always ask about the motivation. What I hear is a desire to be in touch with things that are real—things that are complicated, but also connected to something mysterious that we don’t fully understand. If you think about artificial intelligence, even the best specialists cannot always clearly explain how it works. Watchmaking is also mysterious because it has a relationship with time, with the cosmos and so on. But it is concrete; you can calculate it, you can understand how it works. So I see mechanical watchmaking as an alternative to this incredible digital world that we don’t fully understand and that can feel as if it is threatening to dominate us. It becomes a kind of refuge in something very down to earth, but sophisticated at the same time.