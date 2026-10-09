GPHG's president Raymond Loretan on how India can become a watchmaking powerhouse

"Are you big on watches?” Raymond Loretan, president of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), widely regarded as the Oscars of watchmaking, asks before the video call. The Swiss diplomat and former politician is a recent watch enthusiast, taking to it in 2018 after he became the head of GPHG, a non-profit that promotes the art of horology and celebrates the year’s standout watches and the people behind them.
"Are you big on watches?” Raymond Loretan, president of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), widely regarded as the Oscars of watchmaking, asks before the video call. The Swiss diplomat and former politician is a recent watch enthusiast, taking to it in 2018 after he became the head of GPHG, a non-profit that promotes the art of horology and celebrates the year’s standout watches and the people behind them.
The passion for watches, he admits, somewhat poetically, “is something that’s not directly useful but is nurturing your soul”. He was recently in Mumbai to kick off GPHG’s 2026 World Tour, which features an exhibition of the watches nominated for this year’s prizes. After the two-day Mumbai exhibition, held in collaboration with watch retailer Ethos, the tour moved to Bangkok and will culminate in Geneva, where the final awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 7 November.
The passion for watches, he admits, somewhat poetically, “is something that’s not directly useful but is nurturing your soul”. He was recently in Mumbai to kick off GPHG’s 2026 World Tour, which features an exhibition of the watches nominated for this year’s prizes. After the two-day Mumbai exhibition, held in collaboration with watch retailer Ethos, the tour moved to Bangkok and will culminate in Geneva, where the final awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 7 November.
More than 300 watches were entered in this year’s competition, of which 70-plus were shortlisted by the 1,000 members of the GPHG academy, which includes watchmakers, retailers and historians. The shortlist includes a Chopard pendant watch resembling a walnut that opens to reveal a watch, crafted in 18-carat rose gold set with brown and cognac diamonds and finished with a patina for added realism. Then there is L’Epée 1839’s Gekko, a sculptural timepiece shaped like a lizard.
Loretan spoke to Lounge about the rise of independent watchmakers, India’s growing watch culture, and why mechanical timepieces are objects of emotion. Edited excerpts from the interview:
What do the selections for GPHG 2026 tell us about the future of watchmaking?
That the future is very bright. Watchmaking is becoming more creative, and we are seeing more independent watchmakers. Of course, Switzerland is still dominating in some ways, because it was at the origin of modern watch culture. But competition is rising. There is also a growing internationalisation of watchmaking, including in India. Six Indian watches entered the selection this year. Unfortunately, none were selected, but I’m sure things will be different in the coming years. There is also the emergence of different watch cultures in different regions of the world.
What kind of cultures?
For example, here in India, we’ve been coming since 2014. This time, I felt the quality of the audience was different. It was much more knowledgeable, more interested and more demanding. To give you an example, the questions people asked us earlier were: “Where can I buy this watch?” or “Can I have this watch?” Now, people are asking: “Who made this watch? What is behind this watch? How did you make it?”
People are becoming more interested in the culture of watchmaking. I think that is an evolution.
You mentioned that there are more independent watchmakers entering the scene. What’s driving that?
We are living in a digital world, and more creators, artists and innovators are looking for alternatives. One of those alternatives is mechanical watchmaking, and I think it is very attractive.
When I visit watchmaking factories, I always ask about the motivation. What I hear is a desire to be in touch with things that are real—things that are complicated, but also connected to something mysterious that we don’t fully understand. If you think about artificial intelligence, even the best specialists cannot always clearly explain how it works. Watchmaking is also mysterious because it has a relationship with time, with the cosmos and so on. But it is concrete; you can calculate it, you can understand how it works. So I see mechanical watchmaking as an alternative to this incredible digital world that we don’t fully understand and that can feel as if it is threatening to dominate us. It becomes a kind of refuge in something very down to earth, but sophisticated at the same time.
If we look at India, there is a long tradition of craftsmanship. People are also skilled in numbers and mathematics. If that spirit is brought into watchmaking, India is going to become a strong competitor in the global market.
This year you don’t have a men’s and women’s category; instead, there’s an Essential category.
We decided to move away from gender-specific categories because some creators don’t want their watches to be identified by gender. To be honest, we were hesitating, but eventually decided to create the Essential category.
My personal philosophy is that in every man, there is a female dimension, and in every woman, there is a male dimension. So, in watches, it’s the same.
There’s been a resurgence of vintage-style, smaller-dial watches.
Fashion changes; larger dials will come back too. There’s nothing to psychoanalyse. Gender, yes, you have to make a psychoanalysis. There is much more conversation about gender today, especially in schools. I think the disappearance of gender-specific watches is one expression of that broader trend.
What makes a watch essential today?
You don’t buy a watch to know the time. You can see the time here (shows his smartphone). I think a watch is about emotion, and it doesn’t depend on the price or anything else. It’s very personal. It is a reflection of who you are. And that’s why watches, especially mechanical watches, have a future. It’s a dream you can project on to an object that is extremely sophisticated, that has a relationship with time, and that may have belonged to your father or mother. There are many stories you can tell with a mechanical watch. I believe that because my relationship with watches was not very special until I became president in 2018.
How did your relationship with watches change?
I’m not a watch specialist. If you look at my CV, I’m basically a diplomat. But I discovered this world of mechanical watches, and I had to find my own motivation for becoming the president of GPHG. My motivation comes from the values that watches represent.
What are those values?
It’s this kind of bridge between the past and the future, between innovation and tradition. Can you think of any other object in the world that represents so many values, where you have so much technology, so much tradition and so much beauty? There’s nothing like it.
There has been a shift from watches being status symbols to becoming more of a personal style signature. Do you see that change globally?
It has to do with ego. Everything has to do with ego and status symbols. But you’re right. I would say the status symbol has shifted into a more sophisticated symbol, which becomes a personal signature, as you call it. But at the end of the day, it’s the same mechanism. It’s ego—not in the negative sense of the word.
Which watch are you wearing today?
I don’t wear a watch. This is a step counter (shows his wrist). I do 10,000 steps every day. I can’t wear a watch; I have to be neutral.