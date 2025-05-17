Can't decide what to wear for the Guns N' Roses Mumbai show? Go grunge

You've got the tickets, the date is marked, and the anticipation is building—Guns N' Roses is going to perform in Mumbai on 17 May. Now comes the big question, what are you wearing for the big night?

Not decided yet? Why not go all grunge, inspired by the rock band? Your outfit essentially needs to scream attitude without trying too hard. Think less clean girl and more early 2000s grunge. We're talking pieces that can handle a hot summer night of headbanging and singing along, all the while making you look effortlessly cool.

To help you zero in on a look, we've curated a list of statement-making pieces that you can style the way you like.