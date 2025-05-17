Explore

Can't decide what to wear for the Guns N' Roses Mumbai show? Go grunge

Ghazal Chengappa 1 min read 17 May 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Pair this Lulu & Sky Mesh Crop Top with a denim or vinyl skirt and lots of statement rings for an edgy look. Available online; ₹3,713.
Summary

Your outfit needs to be comfortable as well as edgy. Here's a guide to help you achieve both

You've got the tickets, the date is marked, and the anticipation is building—Guns N' Roses is going to perform in Mumbai on 17 May. Now comes the big question, what are you wearing for the big night? 

Not decided yet? Why not go all grunge, inspired by the rock band? Your outfit essentially needs to scream attitude without trying too hard. Think less clean girl and more early 2000s grunge. We're talking pieces that can handle a hot summer night of headbanging and singing along, all the while making you look effortlessly cool. 

To help you zero in on a look, we've curated a list of statement-making pieces that you can style the way you like. 

 

Weworewhat Pleated Faux Leather Micro Mini Skirt
View Full Image
Weworewhat Pleated Faux Leather Micro Mini Skirt

Style this faux leather micro mini with some chunky boots and a distressed band tee with lots of silver jewellery for that rocker chic look. Available online, 15,899. 

Public Desire Athens Black Patent Sandals
View Full Image
Public Desire Athens Black Patent Sandals

If it's too hot for combat boots, try pairing your outfit with chunky patent sandals for a similar vibe. Available online, 5,399.

Vintage Punk Rivet Belt
View Full Image
Vintage Punk Rivet Belt

A vintage-esque punk belt with a skeleton hand detail to dress up laid-back fits or push the envelope on a maximalist look. Available on Blingqueen.in, 1,799.

 

The Rebel luxury palette
View Full Image
The Rebel luxury palette

Ditch the minimal eye make-up for a smudged ‘carefully careless’ rockstar look with deep metallic hues. Available on Nykaa; 5,350.

bebe Rivet Detail Criss-Cross Tie-Up High-Rise Flared Trousers
View Full Image
bebe Rivet Detail Criss-Cross Tie-Up High-Rise Flared Trousers

Channel the 70s look with these black rivet detail flared trousers. Available on Myntra; 4,999.

Theater A Leaping Maiden necklace
View Full Image
Theater A Leaping Maiden necklace

A bejewelled cross necklace with pearl details will help make your outfit pop. Available on Theater.xyz; 1,290.

Margerita Bratz Y2K Vintage Shoulder Bag
View Full Image
Margerita Bratz Y2K Vintage Shoulder Bag

This maroon belted bag is a statement piece and a nod to the Guns N' Roses red. Available on Margerita.in; 3,290

