Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Can't decide what to wear for the Guns N' Roses Mumbai show? Go grunge

Can't decide what to wear for the Guns N' Roses Mumbai show? Go grunge

Ghazal Chengappa

Your outfit needs to be comfortable as well as edgy. Here's a guide to help you achieve both

Pair this Lulu & Sky Mesh Crop Top with a denim or vinyl skirt and lots of statement rings for an edgy look. Available online; 3,713.
Gift this article

You've got the tickets, the date is marked, and the anticipation is building—Guns N' Roses is going to perform in Mumbai on 17 May. Now comes the big question, what are you wearing for the big night?

You've got the tickets, the date is marked, and the anticipation is building—Guns N' Roses is going to perform in Mumbai on 17 May. Now comes the big question, what are you wearing for the big night?

Not decided yet? Why not go all grunge, inspired by the rock band? Your outfit essentially needs to scream attitude without trying too hard. Think less clean girl and more early 2000s grunge. We're talking pieces that can handle a hot summer night of headbanging and singing along, all the while making you look effortlessly cool.

Not decided yet? Why not go all grunge, inspired by the rock band? Your outfit essentially needs to scream attitude without trying too hard. Think less clean girl and more early 2000s grunge. We're talking pieces that can handle a hot summer night of headbanging and singing along, all the while making you look effortlessly cool.

To help you zero in on a look, we've curated a list of statement-making pieces that you can style the way you like.

Weworewhat Pleated Faux Leather Micro Mini Skirt

Style this faux leather micro mini with some chunky boots and a distressed band tee with lots of silver jewellery for that rocker chic look. Available online, 15,899.

Public Desire Athens Black Patent Sandals

If it's too hot for combat boots, try pairing your outfit with chunky patent sandals for a similar vibe. Available online, 5,399.

Vintage Punk Rivet Belt

A vintage-esque punk belt with a skeleton hand detail to dress up laid-back fits or push the envelope on a maximalist look. Available on Blingqueen.in, 1,799.

The Rebel luxury palette

Ditch the minimal eye make-up for a smudged ‘carefully careless’ rockstar look with deep metallic hues. Available on Nykaa; 5,350.

Also read: The rise of neo-punk jewellery
bebe Rivet Detail Criss-Cross Tie-Up High-Rise Flared Trousers

Channel the 70s look with these black rivet detail flared trousers. Available on Myntra; 4,999.

Theater A Leaping Maiden necklace

A bejewelled cross necklace with pearl details will help make your outfit pop. Available on Theater.xyz; 1,290.

Margerita Bratz Y2K Vintage Shoulder Bag

This maroon belted bag is a statement piece and a nod to the Guns N' Roses red. Available on Margerita.in; 3,290

Also read: For American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, life is but a dream

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based writer and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism. She writes on food, fashion, and culture, exploring the nuances of contemporary life.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.