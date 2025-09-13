Why Gustaf Westman likes to keep his designs chunky and playful

Chunky, curvy and incredibly playful… It's not too hard to see why Swedish designer Gustaf Westman’s creations – from the quirky baguette holder to the chunky tumbler, spiral stand and blob sofa – generate feverish excitement among fans and viral moments on social media. An architect by qualification, the Stockholm-based designer set up his eponymous label in 2020 and in a short span of time has emerged as a creative mind to watch out for in the field of design. It’s this unique voice of Westman’s that attracted furniture and homeware giant IKEA to collaborate with him to create Vinterfint, a 12-piece collection of tableware and home objects for their annual winter collection that is now available in IKEA stores across the world.

Comprising objects like porcelain plates, cups, candleholders and lighting, the collection is celebratory in tone, in keeping with the general festive mood of the season all over the globe. It reflects in the colours of the collection too, from deep greens and reds to bubblegum pink and sky blue that Westman is known to use.

“We'd been following him for quite a while. And I think there was something so initially like intrinsically playful and joyful in his designs that just translated really well into this time of year," says Maria O’Brian, creative leader of collections at IKEA on a video call with Lounge, about how the collaboration came about. Westman himself describes the project as a “childhood dream" come true even though he had initial apprehensions.

“When Maria came to me the first time with this idea about creating a holiday/ Christmas collection, I was a bit concerned because I didn’t feel like my aesthetic fit in with the more traditional Christmas feeling that we have here in Scandinavia. But as she explained, we quickly turned the idea into a more general perspective of what “celebration" could mean. For me, working around that idea was really fun. I also had immense creative freedom, so it wasn't a very hard decision to say yes," says Westman in the same interview. As for how they honed in on the 12-pieces, Westman shares, “There were a lot of different ideas on the table, but we soon decided that instead of making it product-specific, like say a cup, we’d focus on ideas that would work best (with the theme). That thought process helped me create a fun mix of different stuff."

Edited excerpts: