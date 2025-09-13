Why Gustaf Westman likes to keep his designs chunky and playful

Chunky, curvy and incredibly playful… It's not too hard to see why Swedish designer Gustaf Westman’s creations – from the quirky baguette holder to the chunky tumbler, spiral stand and blob sofa – generate feverish excitement among fans and viral moments on social media. An architect by qualification, the Stockholm-based designer set up his eponymous label in 2020 and in a short span of time has emerged as a creative mind to watch out for in the field of design. It’s this unique voice of Westman’s that attracted furniture and homeware giant IKEA to collaborate with him to create Vinterfint, a 12-piece collection of tableware and home objects for their annual winter collection that is now available in IKEA stores across the world.
Comprising objects like porcelain plates, cups, candleholders and lighting, the collection is celebratory in tone, in keeping with the general festive mood of the season all over the globe. It reflects in the colours of the collection too, from deep greens and reds to bubblegum pink and sky blue that Westman is known to use.
“We'd been following him for quite a while. And I think there was something so initially like intrinsically playful and joyful in his designs that just translated really well into this time of year," says Maria O’Brian, creative leader of collections at IKEA on a video call with Lounge, about how the collaboration came about. Westman himself describes the project as a “childhood dream" come true even though he had initial apprehensions.
“When Maria came to me the first time with this idea about creating a holiday/ Christmas collection, I was a bit concerned because I didn’t feel like my aesthetic fit in with the more traditional Christmas feeling that we have here in Scandinavia. But as she explained, we quickly turned the idea into a more general perspective of what “celebration" could mean. For me, working around that idea was really fun. I also had immense creative freedom, so it wasn't a very hard decision to say yes," says Westman in the same interview. As for how they honed in on the 12-pieces, Westman shares, “There were a lot of different ideas on the table, but we soon decided that instead of making it product-specific, like say a cup, we’d focus on ideas that would work best (with the theme). That thought process helped me create a fun mix of different stuff."
Edited excerpts:
Your designs exude so much joy. Are they a reflection of the state of your mind?
I have been trying to figure out how I got my aesthetic (laughs). I feel like my work reflects my design philosophy; I like easily understandable objects. My designs are very clear shapes that convey just one idea. But along with that, I also try to bring some humour into design because I want to have fun as well. So, you can say that humour and simplicity influence my aesthetic.
You're an architect-turned- designer. Childhood memories… travelling.. what stimulates your creativity?
As a Scandinavian, I have some old Scandinavian heroes like Jakobsson or Wagner whose work I have been very interested in from childhood. From them I have learnt how to take advantage of material and how to make simple design. I'd like to believe that I try to bring that thought process with a more modern interpretation for the times we are living in now in my work. Generally speaking of inspirations, however, growing up, I remember seeing my mom being very interested in design. Though she never worked in the space, we shared an interest and kind of learned on every trip we went. For instance, we'd look at different houses or go into furniture stores just to see things, never to buy! I grew up in a very creative atmosphere and I kind of kept on following that dream. Today, I'm inspired by just about everything. I am, very obviously, inspired by how people live their lives and how they present themselves. I find it very interesting.
Your designs have a signature look – they are outsized, curvy and in playful colours. As a creative individual, does having one particular aesthetic seem limiting to you?
No, I don't think it's limiting. I think it's actually nice to have a signature aesthetic. As a designer, I have tried to experiment with other aesthetics, but right now, I think this is how my brain works. Of course, having your own signature style is immensely helpful during times when you are lazy. It's easier to work.
Your distinctive designs are perfect for the Instagram and TikTok times we are living in. Your creations like the chunky tumbler and baguette holder have gone viral, too. When you started your label, did you expect your designs to go this viral on social media?
No, I think I'm very lucky. Like I say in my interviews, I feel my designs would have looked the same even if I lived 50 years ago. But I feel lucky that my stuff is very easy to understand – you only need like one second to get what it is, you know. It's only one shape and one colour. And I think that design template works very well on Instagram and other platforms. Now, since I have been doing this for five-six years now, I now have a better understanding of what will work. But right from the start, I feel like I've been very lucky that my aesthetic works so well.
Your are considered a maximalist designer. How would you, personally, describe the “Gustaf Westman idea of maximalism"?
I think how I work with maximalism is that I'm never interested in matching anything. Maximalism for me, is about presentation – placing a lot of my fun products together in a room. It ends up looking really nice. Otherwise, when viewed in isolation, my designs are pretty minimalistic.