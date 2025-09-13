Why Gustaf Westman likes to keep his designs chunky and playful

You're an architect-turned- designer. Childhood memories… travelling.. what stimulates your creativity?

As a Scandinavian, I have some old Scandinavian heroes like Jakobsson or Wagner whose work I have been very interested in from childhood. From them I have learnt how to take advantage of material and how to make simple design. I'd like to believe that I try to bring that thought process with a more modern interpretation for the times we are living in now in my work. Generally speaking of inspirations, however, growing up, I remember seeing my mom being very interested in design. Though she never worked in the space, we shared an interest and kind of learned on every trip we went. For instance, we'd look at different houses or go into furniture stores just to see things, never to buy! I grew up in a very creative atmosphere and I kind of kept on following that dream. Today, I'm inspired by just about everything. I am, very obviously, inspired by how people live their lives and how they present themselves. I find it very interesting.