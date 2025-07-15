India is one of the fastest growing luxury watch markets: H. Moser & Cie. CEO
The Swiss watchmaker's CEO Edouard Meylan on opening the first India boutique, and the importance of Indian consumers and traditional watchmaking
Earlier this month, H. Moser & Cie., the independent Swiss watchmaker for nearly 200 years, opened its first standalone boutique in India. Located at City of Time by Ethos in Gurugram, the newest boutique is the sixth standalone H. Moser & Cie. boutique globally, following openings in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Menlo Park, and Seoul.
Launched in partnership with Ethos Ltd, the store is designed as an experiential destination showcasing boutique-exclusive timepieces such as the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Boutique Edition, limited to only 17 pieces worldwide.
In a Zoom interview with Lounge, Edouard Meylan, the chief executive of H. Moser & Cie., talked about the importance of the India market and the future of haute horlogerie. Edited excerpts: