India is one of the fastest growing luxury watch markets: H. Moser & Cie. CEO

Your family has been in watch making for generations, and you studied microengineering and then joined the watch industry. Could you talk about your journey?

When you are born in watchmaking, you cannot leave it. Whenever you try to leave it, it takes you closer back. So yes, I studied microengineering, but that's probably the closest engineering you have from watchmaking. We actually studied watchmaking mechanisms as part of our studies. So I was already a little bit into it. Production, processes, optimisations, all things that are related to watchmaking. So I was not far away from one another. In my first job, I was consulting (with PwC). That was my attempt to escape. One of my first projects ended up being in watchmaking. And then I was back into it.