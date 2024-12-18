6 scalp tonics and serums for different hair needs

From controlling hair loss to fighting dandruff, these hair products offer to scalp healthy, especially in winters

Just like skin health, scalp care needs to be tailored as per your scalp type and concern. Traditional oil massage has several benefits, especially during winters, but adding a scalp tonic or serum to your hair regime can help nourish them more.

Here are some new launches that are worth investing in. Do check with your doctor/skin expert before using.

Aveda Invati Ultra Advanced Revitalizing Scalp Serum This scalp serum by Aveda offers plant power. The formula includes a combination of active plant-derived ingredients like eclipta, alpinia, turmeric, amla and ginger, to improve follicular vitality, provide protection from external aggressors like harmful sun's rays and claims to control hair thinning. It also has Japanese knotweed, known to support hair keratin.

₹6,700, available online.

Plum Rosemary and 3% Redensyl Hair Growth Serum Minoxidil is a common solution for hair growth but it can cause irritation if not used right or when the formulation is not clean.

Plum’s new lightweight hair growth serum has 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, and 3% Baicapil. These ingredients are known to activate stem cells, extend the growth phase, increase hair density and stimulate hair growth. These actives are fortified with rosemary and ginseng extracts to improve efficacy.

₹799, available online.

anthi: Anti-Thinning Advanced Hair Serum Anthi:'s hair serum aims to help deal with hair thinning and has 18 plant extracts and botanicals that claim to reduce greying. The serum is infused with rosemary, bhringraj, amla and biotin, and has 4% Anagain, and 3% Redensyl to boost hair growth.

₹999, available online.

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Scalp Care serums Schwarzkopf Professional has launched three different sets to focus on different scalp concerns: anti-dandruff, root activating and scalp soothing. These products are powered by superfood-derived ingredients such as guaraná, kale and different berries.

Starting ₹2,000, available online.

T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co. Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum This scalp serum blends Ayurveda with modern skincare to offer holistic protection for your hair. It includes popular ingredient rosemary for hair strengthening, and mint and clove to soothe and treat the scalp, stimulate hair follicles and protect from external aggressors.

₹549, available online.

The Derma Co Peptide: Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum This serum has a 20% actives peptide-stem-cell blend, and includes Foligen Analupe, Anagain, Redensyl, and copper peptide. This combination helps nourish the scalp and the strands to reduce breakage and help hair growth.

₹699, available online.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based journalist.