Dressing up for Halloween: A little dark, a little twisted

Halloween is the one night of the year when dressing like you’ve stepped out of a nightmare is cause for celebration. But putting together a spooky look needn’t mean resorting to a shop-bought costume or a face full of theatrical make-up.
A pair of insects-inspired earrings, a skeleton-print coat or, may be, a velvet bunny mask is more than enough to make a statement without going all out.
Pop culture, too, offers a rich wardrobe of references, whether it’s Wednesday Addams’s deadpan goth, or your personal take on Manjulika’s dishevelled look from the popular film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
For a Halloween night in, a pumpkin-shaped lamp or a string of twinkling lights can conjure a suitably spooky atmosphere without the mess of carving a jack-o’-lantern.
Whether you’re planning a full-blown costume or simply want to inject some gothic drama into your wardrobe, these finds make a case for embracing the strange, the sinister and the gloriously absurd. After all, Halloween is less about following fashion rules than having fun with them.