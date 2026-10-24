Dressing up for Halloween: A little dark, a little twisted

Team Lounge
2 min read24 Oct 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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Konstantin Chaykin Halloween Watch
Summary
From gothic heels to creepy-crawly jewellery, these fashion and design finds are made for a night of fright

Halloween is the one night of the year when dressing like you’ve stepped out of a nightmare is cause for celebration. But putting together a spooky look needn’t mean resorting to a shop-bought costume or a face full of theatrical make-up.

A pair of insects-inspired earrings, a skeleton-print coat or, may be, a velvet bunny mask is more than enough to make a statement without going all out.

Pop culture, too, offers a rich wardrobe of references, whether it’s Wednesday Addams’s deadpan goth, or your personal take on Manjulika’s dishevelled look from the popular film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

For a Halloween night in, a pumpkin-shaped lamp or a string of twinkling lights can conjure a suitably spooky atmosphere without the mess of carving a jack-o’-lantern.

Whether you’re planning a full-blown costume or simply want to inject some gothic drama into your wardrobe, these finds make a case for embracing the strange, the sinister and the gloriously absurd. After all, Halloween is less about following fashion rules than having fun with them.

JOKER FACE

Konstantin Chaykin Halloween Watch

Wear a toothless, carved pumpkin on your wrist with this bronze-cased watch. Measuring 42mm in diameter and 13.7mm thick, it features a stainless-steel caseback with a smiling pumpkin-head medallion in relief. Available in stores; price on request.

GOTH BUT PINK

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Matières Fécales Dress

Channel Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Manjulika with a Victorian twist with this embellished frilly dress. Available on Matieresfecales.com; price on request.

HIGH SPIRITS

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Online Ceramics Tie Dye T-shirt

Wear your ghost-encounter story on your sleeve with this graphic cotton tee. Available on Online-ceramics.com; 6,700.

BONE CHILLING

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Thug Club Mask Sunglasses

Haunt the night in this bone-inspired half-mask, finished with a special wash for a weathered, vintage look. Made from lightweight, durable ABS-like resin, it is designed for comfort as well as impact. Available on Thugclub.store; 99,000.



HARE RAISING

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Maison Close Bunny Mask

This velvet bunny mask is perfect to add a slightly unsettling twist to your costume. Available on Scandale.com; 5,900.

BUGGED OUT

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Bimba Y Lola Beetle Earrings

Love creepy crawlies? This enamelled pair will add a quirky touch to your look. Available on Bimbaylola.com; 11,100.

JACK-O’-LANTERN

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Seletti Vitamin Pumpkin Lamp

A pumpkin-shaped table lamp that looks straight out of a monster’s lair. Available on Farfetch.com; 27,000.

DEVIL READ

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Alaïa Decollete Leather Pumps

Pair these pumps with an all-black outfit for a look that’s equal parts sinister and chic. Available on Mytheresa.com; 1.05 lakh.

DARK CHARM

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Rubies Addams Pet Dress

Bring Wednesday Addams’ dark charm to your pet’s wardrobe and plot a little chaos together. Available on Amazon.com; 9,268.

GHOST MODE

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Robert Wun Skeleton Coat

Dress the part in this optical-illusion jacket. Available on Robertwun.com; price on request.



Also Read | Your style guide to autumn fashion
Also Read | Why India’s young brands need more than fashion weeks and pop-ups

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