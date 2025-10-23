English
Outfit ideas for a fashionably spooky Halloween

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 2 min read 23 Oct 2025, 09:04 pm IST
Saint Laurent ‘Amalia’ Slingback Pumps
Summary

It's time to think of Halloween costumes to go trick or treating in and Lounge's guide comes with ideas that range from witchy to camp 

Diwali has sped past us and the end of October is well upon us. Which means only one thing: It's time to get into the Halloween zone. If you are like us, you've probably started looking up outfit ideas and spooky party decor ideas. While the festival is celebrated to remember the dead, it's the dressing up – especially the dramatic makeup– that gets us all excited for the last Thursday of the month. Talking about ideas, this year, our mood board takes inspiration from pop culture moments. If you are looking for something scary or campy, this guide's got you covered.

POINTE PERFECT

Saint Laurent's 'Amalia' black and fuchsia-toned slingback pumps look like they were created for Halloween season. Made from glossy patent leather with heels 110mm high, it's the pointy toes that have got us in a spell. Pair them with a grand gown that would make Cruella De Vil happy. Available on Ysl.com; 1.80 lakh.

Acne Studios Red Fitted Latex Trousers
YOU’RE TOXIC!

Channel Britney Spears’ look from the 2004 hit, Toxic, in these red fitted pants made from coated cotton for a latex-like finish. Pair it with a matching top and hit the party looking like a pop-star! Available on Acnestudios.com; 1.32 lakh.

Fforme ‘Catrin’ Duchess Satin Gown
GOTH QUEEN

Elphaba, the “Wicked Witch of the West" continues to be a top pick for Halloween-inspired outfits. And it's a no-brainer why. All you need is a striking black gown like this minimalist ‘Catrin’ gown from Fforme. Tailored from duchess satin into a streamlined silhouette, the gown has long sleeves and a dropped waist. All that you need now to nail the look is a witch hat along with your face and hands painted green – what fun! Available on Mytheresa.com; 1.31 lakh.

Cult Gaia Farfalla Choker
GOLDEN WINGS

Love bugs? Do creepy crawlies intrigue you? Go for a winged creature look but remember to accessorise with dazzling insect-inspired jewellery like Cult Gaia's open-necked butterfly choker that's been crafted from brass. It's antique brass sheen makes it a versatile piece. Available on Cultgaia.com; 30,680.

Alexander McQueen Armour Print Poplin Shirt in Silver
WARRIOR MODE

If you can tirelessly discuss theories and plot twists in Game of Thrones, go the knight's way for your Halloween party. This cotton poplin shirt with a curved hem and pointed collar aces the look with it's all-over Armour print. Brace up for a good trick or treat fight in this shirt! Available on Alexandermcqueen.com; 99,680.

Clio Peppiat ‘Ariel’ Column Dress
MERMAID CORE

This spectacular Clip Peppiat dress has us simultaneously feeling like Frozen's Princess Elsa and The Little Mermaid's sea princess Ariel. The azure-hued strapless gown is adorned with seashell motifs that have been embroidered by hand. It is finished with a scalloped hemline that mirrors the gown’s intricate beadwork. Inarguably, a sight for sore eyes. Available on Cliopeppiatt.co.uk; 6.21 lakhs.

Huemn A-line ‘Snake-skin’ Dress
SNAKE CHARM

It's the Year of the Snake and we can see ourselves totally doing the Nagin dance in this A-line fitted dress from Huemn. The front-panel features a snake skin-pattern that has been hand-embroidered using multi-coloured sequins. Available on Huemn.in; 62,500.

L’Objet ‘Celestial’ Bowl
A SPELL OF SPIKES

As for party decor, pick up pieces that exude moody elegance or have an element of edginess. We've got our eyes on this dark grey/gold-tone ceramic L'objet bowl for the spike stud detailing that makes it look like a creation right out of a monster's den. Available on L-objet.com; 52,326.

