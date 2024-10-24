Source: Your style guide to channel the Halloween spirit

All Bones Add this eerie showpiece – of a meditating human skeleton adorned with wings – crafted from premium-quality, durable resin to your gothic Halloween decor. Available on Nestasia.in; ₹1,416.

David Koma Crystal Embroidered Peplum Mini Dress

Villain Era Give Harley Quinn vibes in this black sleeveless mini-dress made with sculptural neoprene. The dress features a cream tulle insert with crystal-embroidered netting at the waist and a peplum hemline. Available on Davidkoma. com; ₹3.64 lakh.

Blade Bearer from Bhavya Ramesh

Big Drama Fierce headgear made in sterling silver features two blades forming a widow’s peak and is adorned with pearls and crystalline pink stones. Available on Bhavyaramesh.com; ₹75,000.

Elie Saab Bow-detail Draped Pleated Taffeta Minidress

Go Glinda Channel sorceress Glinda, from the movie Wicked, in this Loulou magenta-hued taffeta Elie Saab creation. The minidress features bow-and-drape-details. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹2.89 lakh.

Balenciaga Hand-Painted Gothic Hoodie

Gothika This large volume hoodie made in washed black French terry cotton comes straight from the 53rd couture collection of Balenciga. It features 3/4-length wide sleeves and hand painted artwork by artist Abdelhak Benallou. The garment is hand lined with black scuba satin. Available on Couture.balenciaga. com; ₹31.7 lakh.

Philipp Plein 120mm Black Skull Pumps

O! Cruella Get into Cruella de Vil mode in these jet black suede pumps adorned with spikey rhinestone embellishments, a skull appliqué and gunmetal-tone buckle detail. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹1.84 lakh.

McQueen Women’s Snake Cuff in Antique Gold

Hissteria Antique gold-finished open cuff crafted from eco brass hardware with finely engraved snake detailing. Available on Alexandermcqueen.com; ₹74,822.