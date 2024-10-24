Source: Your style guide to channel the Halloween spirit

Feel like sorceress Glinda who loves grand dresses in pink or do you want to look edgy like Harley Quinn? Lounge's roundup of all things Halloween should give you some spooky style inspiration

Team Lounge
Published24 Oct 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Meditating Fallen Angel Skeleton Figurine from Nestasia
Meditating Fallen Angel Skeleton Figurine from Nestasia

All Bones

Add this eerie showpiece – of a meditating human skeleton adorned with wings – crafted from premium-quality, durable resin to your gothic Halloween decor. Available on Nestasia.in; 1,416. 

Also read: Source: Your style guide for the Diwali party season

David Koma Crystal Embroidered Peplum Mini Dress

Villain Era

Give Harley Quinn vibes in this black sleeveless mini-dress made with sculptural neoprene. The dress features a cream tulle insert with crystal-embroidered netting at the waist and a peplum hemline. Available on Davidkoma. com; 3.64 lakh.

Blade Bearer from Bhavya Ramesh

Big Drama

Fierce headgear made in sterling silver features two blades forming a widow’s peak and is adorned with pearls and crystalline pink stones. Available on Bhavyaramesh.com; 75,000. 

Elie Saab Bow-detail Draped Pleated Taffeta Minidress

Go Glinda

Channel sorceress Glinda, from the movie Wicked, in this Loulou magenta-hued taffeta Elie Saab creation. The minidress features bow-and-drape-details. Available on Mytheresa.com; 2.89 lakh.  

Balenciaga Hand-Painted Gothic Hoodie

Gothika

This large volume hoodie made in washed black French terry cotton comes straight from the 53rd couture collection of Balenciga. It features 3/4-length wide sleeves and hand painted artwork by artist Abdelhak Benallou. The garment is hand lined with black scuba satin. Available on Couture.balenciaga. com; 31.7 lakh. 

Philipp Plein 120mm Black Skull Pumps

O! Cruella

Get into Cruella de Vil mode in these jet black suede pumps adorned with spikey rhinestone embellishments, a skull appliqué and gunmetal-tone buckle detail. Available on Farfetch.com; 1.84 lakh.

McQueen Women’s Snake Cuff in Antique Gold

Hissteria

Antique gold-finished open cuff crafted from eco brass hardware with finely engraved snake detailing. Available on Alexandermcqueen.com; 74,822.

Also read: How to keep your festive wardrobe trendy and timeless

 

