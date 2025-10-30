Review: Is H&M makeup worth investing in?
H&M recently launched its makeup range in India. This writer tried the products for a week
As H&M marked a decade in India, the international high street brand expanded its footprint earlier this month with the launch of a beauty range. It was a timely entry, just before Diwali, but late into one of the country’s most competitive consumer markets.
India’s beauty market is crowded with luxury, high street, and homegrown labels. In the budget-but-posh segment alone, H&M Beauty joins a crowded shelf, featuring Westside Beauty, Joyology by Shoppers Stop, Nykaa Cosmetics, Sephora Collection, Maybelline, and a growing number of promising indie brands. Zara Beauty, though yet to make a mark in the Indian make-up community, also competes for attention in the same space.