Review: Is H&M makeup worth investing in?

Among the lip products, the satin bullet lipstick impresses with its magnetic closure and hydrating formula—the shade My Lips But Better performed well even on pigmented lips. However, in a market where brands like Sugar, Nykaa, and Maybelline offer a wider shade and finish range at lower prices (starting around ₹300), H&M will face strong competition. The packaging is similar to Joyology’s lipstick, also priced the same and is available in different finishes. The Mad for Matte liquid lipstick fares great: its velvety texture offers impressive comfort without emphasising fine lines and stays put well too— the ideal balance between matte and moisture.