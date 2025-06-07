The first Birkin bag is up for auction—here are other most coveted editions

Sotheby's is auctioning off the legendary original Birkin, crafted by Hermès in 1984 for actor-singer Jane Birkin. This rare, all-black leather prototype boasts seven unique design elements that set it apart from other Birkins. After being exhibited in Paris, Hong Kong and New York, it will be auctioned on 10 July as part of Sotheby's Fashion Icons sale.

The Birkin's enduring popularity is evident, with thousands flocking to see the bag. Its cultural significance extends beyond fashion, appearing in music, film and art, cementing its timeless icon status.

Here are some other most coveted editions of the bag.