The first Birkin bag is up for auction—here are other most coveted editions

Ghazal Chengappa 1 min read 07 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin, adorned with 3,025 dazzling diamonds with a total carat weight of 111.09
As the original Hermes prototype for Jane Birkin’s iconic bag is heading for auction next month, here's a look at some other limited-edition Birkins 

Sotheby's is auctioning off the legendary original Birkin, crafted by Hermès in 1984 for actor-singer Jane Birkin. This rare, all-black leather prototype boasts seven unique design elements that set it apart from other Birkins. After being exhibited in Paris, Hong Kong and New York, it will be auctioned on 10 July as part of Sotheby's Fashion Icons sale. 

The Birkin's enduring popularity is evident, with thousands flocking to see the bag. Its cultural significance extends beyond fashion, appearing in music, film and art, cementing its timeless icon status. 

Here are some other most coveted editions of the bag.

 

This emerald green Birkin with pink contrasting details and croc leather is made for the maximalist fashionista. 

This tropical printed Birkin with white leather is all about boho-chic-ness.

 

This deep purple Birkin has a unique stitching along the body—a collector's dream. 

 

 

This Birkin in sapphire blue, with tufted fabric and black leather, is perfect for office. 

A sunset colourway Birkin, in apricot, bleu agate, magnolia and rouge. 

 

This blue and white Birkin channels the early 2000s vibes. 

 

