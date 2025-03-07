Source: Your shopping guide for multicoloured fashion perfect for Holi

Explore

Carolina Herrera Square Frame Sunglasses
Carolina Herrera Square Frame Sunglasses

Summary

This round up is a celebration of colours and includes a men's organza shirt with a trippy floral print, lace up shoes with paint splatter pattern and a silk sari in multicoloured Madras checks  

TEMPLE TONE

Sunglasses crafted from tortoiseshell acetate with contrasting outline on the temples. Available on Carolinaherrera.com; 29,748. 

Genes Lecoanet Hemant Organza Garden Print Shirt.
Genes Lecoanet Hemant Organza Garden Print Shirt.

FLORAL SHEEN

Relaxed-fit shirt made with organza features dropped shoulders, Cuban collar and a vivid garden print. Available on Geneslecoanethemant.com; 6,999.  

Raw Mango ‘Satpura’ Sari
Raw Mango ‘Satpura’ Sari

RAINBOW SILK

Silk sari with woven multi-coloured Madras checks in rani pink, lime and emerald green, and a lime palla. Available on Rawmango.com; 49,900.  

Christopher John Rogers ‘Crayon’ Striped Twill Shirt.
Christopher John Rogers ‘Crayon’ Striped Twill Shirt.

SHADE CARD

Multicoloured shirt cut from striped twill in a slim shape with dropped shoulders. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 85,081.  

Missoni Sleeveless Chevron Lamé Dress.
Missoni Sleeveless Chevron Lamé Dress.

COLOUR WAVE

Sleeveless halter neck minidress features a lamé chevron knit embellished with sequins. Available on Missoni.com; 1.67 lakh. 

Giuseppe Zanotti Frankie Paint-Splatter Sneakers.
Giuseppe Zanotti Frankie Paint-Splatter Sneakers.

SOLE PLAY

Round toe lace-up fastening shoes with multicolour paint splatter detail. Available on Farfetch.com; 24,280. 

Lauren Rubinski ‘Strength’ Bracelet.
Lauren Rubinski ‘Strength’ Bracelet.

BRACE-UP

Chunky bracelet with sterling silver beads that spell “Strength" and rainbow enamel beads. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 1.07 lakh. 

Paul Smith Women’s ‘Dusky Swirl’ Leather Hobo Bag.
Paul Smith Women’s ‘Dusky Swirl’ Leather Hobo Bag.

SHOW BAG

Crafted from luxurious leather, the hobo bag features the house’s staple faded “Swirl" print throughout. Available on Paulsmith.com; 77,900.

