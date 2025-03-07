Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your shopping guide for multicoloured fashion perfect for Holi

Source: Your shopping guide for multicoloured fashion perfect for Holi

Team Lounge

This round up is a celebration of colours and includes a men's organza shirt with a trippy floral print, lace up shoes with paint splatter pattern and a silk sari in multicoloured Madras checks  

Carolina Herrera Square Frame Sunglasses
Gift this article

TEMPLE TONE

Sunglasses crafted from tortoiseshell acetate with contrasting outline on the temples. Available on Carolinaherrera.com; 29,748.

TEMPLE TONE

Sunglasses crafted from tortoiseshell acetate with contrasting outline on the temples. Available on Carolinaherrera.com; 29,748.

Also read: Milan Fashion Week has spoken: Bold maximalism is back

Also read: Milan Fashion Week has spoken: Bold maximalism is back
Genes Lecoanet Hemant Organza Garden Print Shirt.

FLORAL SHEEN

Relaxed-fit shirt made with organza features dropped shoulders, Cuban collar and a vivid garden print. Available on Geneslecoanethemant.com; 6,999.

Raw Mango ‘Satpura’ Sari

RAINBOW SILK

Silk sari with woven multi-coloured Madras checks in rani pink, lime and emerald green, and a lime palla. Available on Rawmango.com; 49,900.

Christopher John Rogers ‘Crayon’ Striped Twill Shirt.

SHADE CARD

Multicoloured shirt cut from striped twill in a slim shape with dropped shoulders. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 85,081.

Missoni Sleeveless Chevron Lamé Dress.

COLOUR WAVE

Sleeveless halter neck minidress features a lamé chevron knit embellished with sequins. Available on Missoni.com; 1.67 lakh.

Giuseppe Zanotti Frankie Paint-Splatter Sneakers.

SOLE PLAY

Round toe lace-up fastening shoes with multicolour paint splatter detail. Available on Farfetch.com; 24,280.

Also read: Source: A style guide to sunset-inspired glamour
Lauren Rubinski ‘Strength’ Bracelet.

BRACE-UP

Chunky bracelet with sterling silver beads that spell “Strength" and rainbow enamel beads. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 1.07 lakh.

Paul Smith Women’s ‘Dusky Swirl’ Leather Hobo Bag.

SHOW BAG

Crafted from luxurious leather, the hobo bag features the house’s staple faded “Swirl" print throughout. Available on Paulsmith.com; 77,900.

Also read: A simple make-up routine for glowing mature skin

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.