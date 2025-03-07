Source: Your shopping guide for multicoloured fashion perfect for Holi

TEMPLE TONE
Sunglasses crafted from tortoiseshell acetate with contrasting outline on the temples. Available on Carolinaherrera.com; ₹29,748.
FLORAL SHEEN
Relaxed-fit shirt made with organza features dropped shoulders, Cuban collar and a vivid garden print. Available on Geneslecoanethemant.com; ₹6,999.
RAINBOW SILK
Silk sari with woven multi-coloured Madras checks in rani pink, lime and emerald green, and a lime palla. Available on Rawmango.com; ₹49,900.
SHADE CARD
Multicoloured shirt cut from striped twill in a slim shape with dropped shoulders. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹85,081.
COLOUR WAVE
Sleeveless halter neck minidress features a lamé chevron knit embellished with sequins. Available on Missoni.com; ₹1.67 lakh.
SOLE PLAY
Round toe lace-up fastening shoes with multicolour paint splatter detail. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹24,280.
BRACE-UP
Chunky bracelet with sterling silver beads that spell “Strength" and rainbow enamel beads. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.07 lakh.
SHOW BAG
Crafted from luxurious leather, the hobo bag features the house’s staple faded “Swirl" print throughout. Available on Paulsmith.com; ₹77,900.