The perfect holiday make-up that lasts

Holiday glam is not about dipping your entire face in glitter. Nor it is about heavy contouring. The real sun-kissed glow comes from finding the right finish for your skin type to look effortlessly gorgeous and glowy in your holiday pictures.

Whether you love a lit-from-within dewy glow, a velvety matte moment, or that just-right satin sheen, here's a guide to help zero in on a make-up finish that works for you.

Dewy skin loves hydration and flatters dry complexions, while satin strikes the perfect balance for most skin types. Matte can look sleek, but it tends to cling to texture—so choose your finish based on your skin.

"No matter what finish, season or location, skincare is non-negotiable for everyone. A good make-up look starts with a good canvas. A simple routine that anyone can follow is CTM — cleansing, toning, moisturising. No matter the skin type, a clean and hydrated skin along with sun protection (especially on a holiday) is key," says Mizoram-based make-up artist and trainer Mazari Thangluah.

Keep it dewy or matte

“For the base, I like to keep it light with a tinted moisturiser or a lightweight foundation—something breathable that evens out the skin without looking cakey. Blush is my go-to holiday essential—a coral, peach or rose-toned pop brings life to the face and keeps the complexion from looking flat," says Thangluah. As for bold eyes or lips, she believes they can feel a bit overdone on a beach day or while wandering cobbled streets, "unless you’re headed to a festival like Coachella, in which case, go all in with eye make up. A light makeup look that's easy on the eyes is what I aim for in summers."

To start your base for a dewy glow, use a hydrating primer or a glow-boosting serum under your base—this gives skin that lit-from-within look before makeup even goes on. Cream blushes, highlighters, and bronzers blend seamlessly into the skin and enhance that natural, skin-like glow for a dewy look. "A game changer will be a dewy setting spray, that will seal the hydration, and give you that sun-kissed finish without melting. You can use it to refresh your makeup through the day too, suggests Thangluah.

If you are looking a matte finish, start with a mattifying primer in the T-zone to control shine before it starts. Set your make up with a translucent powder, focusing on areas that crease or get oily. "Top with a mattifying setting spray to lock everything in place minus the shine," says Thangluah.

Satin success

"A satin finish provides that soft, natural-looking glow without being shiny or too flat," says celebrity make-up artist Vibha Gusain.

Prep skin well and remember to exfoliate, and your satin finish will look glam and products will sit well on clean skin. If you have oily skin, use a gel moisturiser; dry skin, opt for a creamier formula.

For a primer for satin finish, you need a formula that blurs, smoothens and hydrates but not drenches the skin or mattify. If you have an oily T-zone, you can use a mattifying primer just on select spots.

Look for a foundation with descriptions like natural, radiant-matte, and satin. Avoid luminous (too dewy) or ultra-matte. Gusain suggests starting with thin layers and build coverage where needed. Use a concealer only where needed, so that the face looks more natural, she says.

"A setting powder helps keep the satin finish for longer and for a satin finish you don't have to flatten just diffuse the glow," says Gusain. Use a fluffy brush to apply a lightweight, finely milled translucent powder only on your T-zone or areas prone to creasing. You can also use a damp sponge to set it.

For blushes, use cream or satin finish blush. “The look doesn't have to be harsh, so use a soft powder bronzer and a subtle cream or balm highlighter on high points for that natural radiance," she says. "Lock it all in with a natural-finish setting spray. After spraying, gently press your sponge on the skin to melt everything together for a satin-like texture."

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.