The perfect holiday make-up that lasts
Want dewy, satin or matte look for your holiday? Two experts offer tips on how to do make up that won't budge and give that perfect shine
Holiday glam is not about dipping your entire face in glitter. Nor it is about heavy contouring. The real sun-kissed glow comes from finding the right finish for your skin type to look effortlessly gorgeous and glowy in your holiday pictures.
Whether you love a lit-from-within dewy glow, a velvety matte moment, or that just-right satin sheen, here's a guide to help zero in on a make-up finish that works for you.
Dewy skin loves hydration and flatters dry complexions, while satin strikes the perfect balance for most skin types. Matte can look sleek, but it tends to cling to texture—so choose your finish based on your skin.