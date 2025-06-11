The perfect holiday make-up that lasts

Keep it dewy or matte

“For the base, I like to keep it light with a tinted moisturiser or a lightweight foundation—something breathable that evens out the skin without looking cakey. Blush is my go-to holiday essential—a coral, peach or rose-toned pop brings life to the face and keeps the complexion from looking flat," says Thangluah. As for bold eyes or lips, she believes they can feel a bit overdone on a beach day or while wandering cobbled streets, "unless you’re headed to a festival like Coachella, in which case, go all in with eye make up. A light makeup look that's easy on the eyes is what I aim for in summers."