'Younger Indians want fine jewellery for everyday wear'
SummaryIn an interview with Lounge, Biren Vaidya, managing director of the Rose Group, discusses the new luxury consumer, jewellery trends and why watches are getting more ornamental
The House of Rose, the jewellery maison, has unveiled its flagship destination in the historic Ballard Estate of Mumbai.
The space houses experience spaces for international luxury watches (they have limited edition watches by Chopard and Franck Muller designed just for the Rose brand) and jewellery brands, along with a bar and a fine-dining room that can serve as a space for a pop-up or a curated dinner meet.
Founded by Purnima Sheth in 1981, Rose began as a small boutique in the heart of Mumbai’s Opera House jewellery district, manufacturing jewellery for other jewellers.
When Sheth’s brother Biren Vaidya joined the luxury jewellery house, he believed that India's luxury and jewellery experience needed a facelift and opened The Rose Salon in Mumbai’s Breach Candy area, followed by another store in Delhi’s DLF Emporio. The newly opened experience centre in Ballard Estate marks a new chapter in the brand journey.
In an interview with Lounge, Vaidya, the managing director of the Rose Group, discusses the new luxury consumer, jewellery trends and why watches are getting more ornamental. Edited excerpts: