'Younger Indians want fine jewellery for everyday wear'

After two decades in the jewellery market at Opera House, I realised that my generation, in the early 2000s till 2020, had travelled overseas, the economy had opened, and we all were seeing lot of luxury brands abroad. This excited people and gave great aspirations. When I went to Basel for the first time in 1989, there was no Indian brand available there. With our heritage, culture and design aesthetics, there was no international luxury brand of Indian origin. That started my dream.