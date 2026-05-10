How a traditional embroidery form helped revive a Hungarian village

I haven’t done this in years. Decades, if school projects don’t count. Needle in one hand, I try to remember how. My first few stitches don’t land right. My flower looks less like a bloom, more like a blob.
Beside me, a white-haired woman with bright cheeks and the calm authority of someone who has fixed many things in life watches for a moment. She gently takes the hoop from my hands, unpicks a few stitches, and begins again. Her fingers move fast. “I’ve done this since I was a girl,” says Maria Hajdue, smiling. “All of us have.”
We are in the workshop of Matyodesign in Tard, a village of around 1,000 people in northeastern Hungary. Here, embroidery isn’t just a hobby; it is an amalgam of memory, skill, income and identity. Around the room, I see bursts of colour—roses in scarlet and coral, leaves in emerald, petals edged in cobalt and gold.
Miklós Vajda, affectionately called Neni, is bent over her own work. At 69, she is one of around 45 women who embroider for the workshop, and her hands barely pause as she speaks. “It quietens the mind; you rest while working,” she says, adding that she usually embroiders after spending hours hoeing her garden.