Rose water vs ice facials: Which is better for the skin? Shahnaz Husain explains
While many believe an ice facial can help make the face more toned, there's little scientific proof to prove whether it really works
Skin icing, also known as ice facial, which includes people either dunking their face in a bowl full of ice water or applying ice cube on their face, is currently one of the hottest skincare trends.
Many believe using ice cubes on the skin can function as a natural make up primer, reduce puffiness of the face and eyes, and even help make the face tighter and more toned. However, as with most recent beauty trends, there is little scientific evidence available to prove whether an ice facial really works.
Why not instead opt for something that actually gives visible results, is scientifically proven to be skin-friendly, and also provides additional skin benefits? I am talking about using pure rose water, or gulab jal in Hindi, which is known to keep the skin healthy, glowing and fight acne.