Rose water vs ice facials: Which is better for the skin? Shahnaz Husain explains

Skin icing, also known as ice facial, which includes people either dunking their face in a bowl full of ice water or applying ice cube on their face, is currently one of the hottest skincare trends.

Many believe using ice cubes on the skin can function as a natural make up primer, reduce puffiness of the face and eyes, and even help make the face tighter and more toned. However, as with most recent beauty trends, there is little scientific evidence available to prove whether an ice facial really works.

Why not instead opt for something that actually gives visible results, is scientifically proven to be skin-friendly, and also provides additional skin benefits? I am talking about using pure rose water, or gulab jal in Hindi, which is known to keep the skin healthy, glowing and fight acne.

Rose essence is essentially extracted through the process of distilling or steeping process that enables in collecting it in the purest form. Not only it retains the properties of the rose flower within its essence but also is highly potent and fragrant. It is highly beneficial when rose water is pure, organic and herbal without any harsh chemicals.

Rose water can be an important part of the skincare routine for various reasons. For instance, it helps remove impurities acting as gentle cleanser to the skin balancing the pH balance of the skin. It provides a calming and cooling sensation to the skin suffering from swelling or any kind of inflammation. Its hydrating and moisturising effect makes it a good skincare product that can be incorporated in your skincare routine three days a week. It generally keeps the skin hydrated, acts anti-aging elixir due to the presence of antioxidants, helps reduce under eye puffiness and imparts smooth, even tone look to the skin, and tightens the skin pores.

View Full Image Shahnaz Husain suggests using rose water as face mist during the day to keep the skin feeling refreshed.

Although the toning effect and puffiness will reduce using any of the two methods—ice facial or rose water—but if you are looking for lasting effects and additional skin benefits, then rose water has more to offer. You can even use it as face mist and apply it during the day when you want your skin to feel rejuvenated or refreshed.

What's more, the powerful fragrance of rose can help calm your nervous system. Pro tip: The best time to apply it is at night to absorb all the goodness of rose essence and lock it with a moisturiser.

How to use rose water?

Refrigerate rose water for a few hours. Spitz it across your face and neck, then pat it on to your skin lightly, or use a cotton swab dipped in rose water and apply it on your face and neck. Leave it on followed by your moisturising cream/lotion.

Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.

