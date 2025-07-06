Rose water vs ice facials: Which is better for the skin? Shahnaz Husain explains

Rose water can be an important part of the skincare routine for various reasons. For instance, it helps remove impurities acting as gentle cleanser to the skin balancing the pH balance of the skin. It provides a calming and cooling sensation to the skin suffering from swelling or any kind of inflammation. Its hydrating and moisturising effect makes it a good skincare product that can be incorporated in your skincare routine three days a week. It generally keeps the skin hydrated, acts anti-aging elixir due to the presence of antioxidants, helps reduce under eye puffiness and imparts smooth, even tone look to the skin, and tightens the skin pores.