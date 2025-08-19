‘We are witnessing a gradual disappearance of weft Ikat and double Ikat’
Vinita Passary, the founder of Translate-Ikat India, on reimagining the Pochampally Ikat weave for 15 years, and the gradual loss of traditional crafts
For the past 15 years, Vinita Passary has been on a mission: to ensure ikat becomes a core part of the Indian wardrobe and not just a seasonal trend.
Through her brand Translate-Ikat India, which is perhaps the country's only design-led label dedicated exclusively to Pochampally ikat, Passary has been trying to sustain the intricate weave not just as a craft, but as a thriving, modern lifestyle offering.
The beauty of ikat lies in its complex tie-and-dye technique, where the design is meticulously mapped and dyed into the yarn before weaving begins. This process offers immense flexibility in creating new motifs.
“While the core ikat forms we work with remain vibrant, we are witnessing a gradual disappearance of more intricate techniques like weft ikat and double ikat," she says. "These forms demand a higher level of skill, time and commitment. Our role, therefore, is not only to preserve and promote the craft but also to keep this creative exchange dynamic, ensuring ikat is seen not just as a tradition but as a living, evolving design vocabulary."
The label operates from a fully in-house studio in Hyderabad, partnering with sixth-generation artisan families to create wearable pieces. With flagship stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the brand has cultivated a loyal following drawn to its quiet, purpose-driven luxury. Their current collection, Kusubana, is a reflection of the brand's core philosophy, capturing nostalgia through airy silhouettes, softened hues and handwoven textures.
In an interview with Lounge, Passary talks about completing 15 years of reimagining the Pochampally ikat weave and the importance of traditional crafts. Edited excerpts: