A lot of brands in India and even globally reimagined ikat weave. What makes your take on Ikat distinctive?

We work solely with the ikats of Telangana. This consistent, long-term approach has allowed us to go beyond surface-level reinvention and truly engage with the technique at its core. We’re not working with ikat as a seasonal trend, it’s the very heart of what we do. This dedication gives us the space to truly explore the craft, push its boundaries and evolve it together with our artisans. One of our key differentiators is moving away from traditional motifs and giving ikat a fresh, design-forward identity. Our creative process is intuitive and inspired by what moves us in the moment, and that spontaneity, paired with our deep understanding of the craft, is what makes the work feel honest and meaningful.