Independence Day 2026: Fashion inspired by the shades of the Tricolour

Saffron, white and green appear across the edit in nuanced ways, moving beyond the obvious tricolour interpretation to find their place in contemporary wardrobes. For example, there is the warm orange-rust of Countrymade’s double-breasted blazer, the ivory of Jade by MK’s embroidered sari and the deep green dial of Nebula x Tarun Tahiliani Mandala watch, adding a touch of occasion dressing. Payal Khandwala’s handwoven silk tunic and Vaishali S.’s sculptural sari-dress bring fluid silhouettes to the mix, while Urvashi Kaur’s pleated Kota cotton top offers an easy, everyday option.