Independence Day 2026: Fashion inspired by the shades of the Tricolour

As India celebrates Independence Day today, we looked to the tricolour for inspiration for our fashion picks this week.
As India celebrates Independence Day today, we looked to the tricolour for inspiration for our fashion picks this week.
Saffron, white and green appear across the edit in nuanced ways, moving beyond the obvious tricolour interpretation to find their place in contemporary wardrobes. For example, there is the warm orange-rust of Countrymade’s double-breasted blazer, the ivory of Jade by MK’s embroidered sari and the deep green dial of Nebula x Tarun Tahiliani Mandala watch, adding a touch of occasion dressing. Payal Khandwala’s handwoven silk tunic and Vaishali S.’s sculptural sari-dress bring fluid silhouettes to the mix, while Urvashi Kaur’s pleated Kota cotton top offers an easy, everyday option.
Saffron, white and green appear across the edit in nuanced ways, moving beyond the obvious tricolour interpretation to find their place in contemporary wardrobes. For example, there is the warm orange-rust of Countrymade’s double-breasted blazer, the ivory of Jade by MK’s embroidered sari and the deep green dial of Nebula x Tarun Tahiliani Mandala watch, adding a touch of occasion dressing. Payal Khandwala’s handwoven silk tunic and Vaishali S.’s sculptural sari-dress bring fluid silhouettes to the mix, while Urvashi Kaur’s pleated Kota cotton top offers an easy, everyday option.
The accessories take a more jewelled approach, with a hand-embroidered potli by Bijoux by Priya Chandna, and Stackables by NJ’s Art Deco-inspired jadau earrings. Each of these pieces celebrate the colours of the Indian flag.
LAYERING FRIENDLY
A pleated, block-printed top in lightweight Kota cotton that brings together easy comfort and artisanal detailing. Designed for relaxed dressing, its fluid silhouette makes it a versatile piece that can be styled with trousers, skirts or denim. Available on Urvashikaur.com; ₹9,900.
JEWEL-LIKE
A hand-embroidered potli that brings a touch of old-world glamour to evening dressing. Designed to complement festive and occasionwear, its intricate detailing makes it a statement accessory while retaining the timeless charm of the traditional bag. Pair it with a sari, an embellished lehnga or even a contemporary evening ensemble. Available on Bijouxbypriya.com; ₹9,999.
CIRCLE OF TIME
This mandala-inspired gold watch, designed in collaboration with designer Tarun Tahiliani, comes with an aventurine dial and a jaali caseback. Available in stores and online; ₹3.80 lakh.
DRAPE DRAMA
A cross between a sari and a dress, this silk-cotton outfit uses leaf-inspired embroidery to create a sculptural yet fluid silhouette. Available on Vaishali-s.com; ₹4.24 lakh.
STONE ART
This gold-plated pair of earrings brings Art Deco geometry to the traditional jadau style. Available on Stackablesbynj.com; ₹13,000.
A GARDEN OF INK
This shacket and trouser set features motifs handpainted using a sponge-painting technique. Available on Jatinmalikcouture.com; ₹62,900.
ORANGE CRUSH
A double-breasted cotton blazer in warm rust tones that strikes a balance between relaxed and polished dressing. Its structured silhouette makes it easy to style with tailored trousers for a more formal look or pair with denim and a simple top for a casual day out. Available on Countrymade.in; ₹37,990.
MILKY WHITE
This traditional drape with a Victorian touch has lace edging. Available on Jadebymk.com; ₹212,800
LOOP IN
This A-line maxi with a loop neck is flowy and striking. Available on Payalkhandwala.com; ₹36,800.