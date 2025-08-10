We are little less than a week away from celebrating India's 79th Independence Day. As preparations get underway for Independence Day-themed events, a topic that is going to be discussed along with tricolour-inspired decor and F&B is what to wear for the dignified occasion. The answer is really simple and subtle: choose the colour that you want to wear from the saffron-white-green and-blue palette. To make things interesting, ensure the outfit is adorned with additional elements like Indian embroidery or tie-and dye. You could also make a quiet statement with accessories in the palette – think statement white shoes, a green tote, or a dupatta or shawl in bright blue. If you need some style cues, Lounge's round up should get you sorted.

DIAL SHOW

We've picked this watch solely for its bright orange straps, incidentally the signature colour of the luxury house. But that's not it's only winning feature. The Hermès “Cut" Grand Modèle automatic watch features a 36mm opaline silver dial that is set in a stainless steel case. In addition to the strap, the vivid orange accent appears on the seconds hand and the five-minute markers. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹7.50 lakh.

View Full Image Raw Mango ‘Elbrus’ Sari

IN BLOOM

Independence Day is the perfect occasion to dust that sari sitting in your closet. Or shop for one that's in eye-catching shades of orange or green. Like this “Elbrus" silk twill sari from Raw Mango in the stunning shade of gulmohar-orange. The mélange of flowers printed all over and highlighted with hand embroidery makes it a tad more irresistible. Available on Rawmango.com; ₹30,500.

View Full Image Son Of A Noble Kevin Vine White Kurta Set

FINE VINE

For most men, dressing up for Independence Day celebrations at the workplace is about showing up in a kurta set. While there's nothing wrong with going for a kurta set in a solid colour, it's nice to switch things up by going for outfits that have an elegant print or are tailored in slightly experimental silhouette. This Son of a Noble kurta set in white seems like a safe bet for an I-Day get-together. The slim-fit white kurta with mandarin collar features a delicate print with appliqué detail. And it is paired with an anti-fit, back elastic printed trouser with a side pocket detail. Available on Sonofanoble.com; ₹22,000.

View Full Image Stoique Luck Rust Orange Pant

STRIDE UP

Orange can be a tricky colour to wear but when paired right, it can grab all the attention. This pair of rust-orange trousers from Stoique is a straight-up stunner. Designed in a flared and pleated silhouette, the trouser is made in Mysore silk and includes a button and zip closure and side pockets. Sashaying into a room in bright pants never looked better. Available on Elahe.in; ₹7,500.

View Full Image Reik White Silk Dress and Green Jacket Set

EASY MIX

If you want to swap saris for a more contemporary look this I-Day, pick an outfit that blends Indo-western elements effortlessly like this ensemble from indie label Reik Studio. The design includes a sleeveless white dress with bandhani print and a green jacket, both made from silk. “Três chic", as the French would say. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹30,500.

View Full Image Eugenia Kim ‘Chelsea’ Leather-Trimmed Crochet Tote

TIGHT KNIT

You could sport the tricolour palette by way of accessories as well. Pick a bag like this Eugenia Kim “Chelsea" tote in Kelly green hue. Crafted using two different stitches and trimmed with leather straps, it would pair perfectly with an all-white dress or an orange sari. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹34,403.

View Full Image Torani Neelam Chokor Boota Scarf

BLUE POP

If you love the idea of adding an element of kitsch to your I-day ensemble, pick a striking scarf. Go for a brightly-toned one like this design from Torani that's crafted in handwoven Chanderi fabric and features a lively digital print. Sometimes it's the little touches that make a big difference to your overall look. Available on Torani.in; ₹16,500.

View Full Image Marta Ferri Green ‘Ramatuelle’ Jacquard Vest

GREENING

Vests in versatile colours and interesting prints are always a great addition to the wardrobe. The “Ramatuelle" vest from label Marta Ferri gets our thumbs up. That's because the jacquard-woven vest comes in a relaxed fit and has an abstract pattern that lends a very Indian vibe. We can see it going well with anything from a sleeveless dress, to a tank top or cropped tee-jeans combination. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.65 lakh.

View Full Image Golden Goose ‘Ball Star’ Distressed Sneakers

BIG STEPPER

The coolest way to add a pure white element to your overall look is to wear all-white sneakers. The white “Ball star" sneakers from cult brand Golden Goose make the cut for us. The shoes are made from scuffed leather that lend them a pre-worn look that the brand is now loved for. The signature star appliqué and perforated detailing at sides are additional features. And because the shoes are handcrafted in Italy, every pair is unique. Available on Goldengoose.com; ₹58,029.

