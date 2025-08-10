We are little less than a week away from celebrating India's 79th Independence Day. As preparations get underway for Independence Day-themed events, a topic that is going to be discussed along with tricolour-inspired decor and F&B is what to wear for the dignified occasion. The answer is really simple and subtle: choose the colour that you want to wear from the saffron-white-green and-blue palette. To make things interesting, ensure the outfit is adorned with additional elements like Indian embroidery or tie-and dye. You could also make a quiet statement with accessories in the palette – think statement white shoes, a green tote, or a dupatta or shawl in bright blue. If you need some style cues, Lounge's round up should get you sorted.