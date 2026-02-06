India Art Fair 2026: What to wear to stand out in the arty crowd

When the art world and its enthusiasts arrive in Delhi for the annual art fair, the city turns into a fashion show. While many stick to the reliable black turtleneck-denim-sneakers uniform, others treat the fair as an opportunity to dress with more intent. We have put together a style guide for those who like their fashion expressive and a little daring while hopping from shows and galleries to after-hours soirées. Think of clever ways to pile on prints and colour, choose statement pieces that spark conversations, and make it art worn quite literally.

MIX AND CLASH

View full Image This Nouria co-ord set shows how to play with the same print

Rulebooks generally suggest avoiding clashing prints, but we recommend going for it. Mix patterns with a common colour palette, vary in scale, and wear the same print all over, like this Nouria set.

WEAR ART

View full Image The embroidered Pichwai painting bib, by OTT Tarun Tahiliani

This bib, featuring an embroidered Pichwai painting, by OTT Tarun Tahiliani is your reminder to not just look at art on the walls but also wear it.

GRANDMA VIBE

View full Image The viral Coack Kisslock bag is also functional

Sometimes it’s okay to give in to viral moments. Take the vintage-y Coach Kisslock bag, which has entered most fashion chats. It’s classy, chic and will match any and every outfit.

EAR ‘EM OUT

View full Image A pair of unidentical earrings by Grainne Morton

Diamond studs and gold baalis might be your go-to but how about flaunting bigger and bolder pieces, especially unidentical ones like these by Grainne Morton? They will be the talk of any room you walk into.

MAKE IT CHUNKY

View full Image Necklaces by Anatina

The jewellery stacking trend is sticking around. Layer necklaces, like these by Anatina, and stack rings to your heart’s desire. There are no rules when it comes to stacking; it’s about what feels instinctive and true to you.

THE CO-ORD CLUB

View full Image A chic Acquire set

Yes, co-ord sets can look like a night suit but when done right, they’re the easiest way to look chic. The trick lies in elevated fabrics and smart prints like this one by Acquire.

ON THE WILD SIDE

View full Image Adidas Samba

Trend cycles may say sneakers are out and loafers are in, but when you’re gallery-hopping, comfort wins. Sneakers don’t have to be boring though. Case in point: a playful pair like Adidas’ animal-print kicks.

BAG TALK

View full Image By Notice Me

Want to stick to basics but need your outfit to shine? Let a statement bag do all the talking like Notice Me’s Fatfat that’s big enough for the essentials.

RELAXED, BUT CLASSY

View full Image A Til ensemble

The kaftan is no longer just loungewear. It’s an essential part of occasionwear thanks to its versatility—wear it with a matching pyjama, like this Til dress.

