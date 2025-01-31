Art special 2025: Essential art that styles living spaces

“Design has always been functional. Post covid, there have been more conversations about how design can be art as well as functional, something which has been popular in the West for a while but it is only gaining attention here how," says Gujral. “Plus, consumer thought has moved from, ‘I will buy this once I have space in my house’ to ‘I will buy this and make space for it’—something that was happening in fashion. There’s more confidence among designers to experiment because they know they can present their work on social media to gauge the interest of the audience. Designers are coming out of that box of art, and including techniques like inlay and hand-carving into art that’s functional and innovative."