India Couture Week 2026: Falguni Shane Peacock stay true to maximalism

At a time when many designers are embracing quieter, more restrained forms of luxury, Falguni Shane Peacock continue to champion excess. On 24 July, the couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock opened FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 with Le Grand Voyage, a collection that celebrated maximalism in all its glittering excess.
The collection brought together the brand's signature mix of faux fur, sequins and densely embellished surfaces, demonstrating that while trends may shift towards restraint, Falguni Shane Peacock remain steadfast in their belief that couture should make an entrance.
Beneath the sparkle was another recurring theme in the designers' work: travel. Over the years, journeys across the world have shaped their collections, with monuments, palaces, architecture and art serving as points of departure. Le Grand Voyage continued that tradition, translating memories of places into couture through richly embellished surfaces, intricate craftsmanship and references drawn from history and culture.
The result was a collection steeped in old-world glamour, with richly detailed bridalwear and eveningwear that balanced fantasy with craftsmanship. It was a reminder that for Falguni Shane Peacock, more has always been more.
For this collection, they drew inspiration from the Byzantine mosaics of Rome, the Belle Époque elegance of Paris, the Gothic architecture of Strasbourg, the palaces of Bavaria and the grandeur of the Taj Mahal. There was also a nostalgic quality to the collection. Art Deco influences, recurring swan motifs and richly embellished eveningwear evoked the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, while ivory bridal looks suggested that white continues to hold its place as a couture favourite. Besides the womenswear, the men's pieces, especially the embellished jackets and embroidered ties, were among the strongest looks in the collection.
“Le Grand Voyage is our love letter to the art of travel and the extraordinary beauty that emerges when cultures meet. Every destination offered its own language of architecture, craftsmanship and artistry, inspiring us to create a collection where Indian couture finds a dialogue with Europe's timeless grandeur,” said the designers in a press statement.
Here are some highlights from the show: