India Couture Week 2026: Falguni Shane Peacock stay true to maximalism

For this collection, they drew inspiration from the Byzantine mosaics of Rome, the Belle Époque elegance of Paris, the Gothic architecture of Strasbourg, the palaces of Bavaria and the grandeur of the Taj Mahal. There was also a nostalgic quality to the collection. Art Deco influences, recurring swan motifs and richly embellished eveningwear evoked the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, while ivory bridal looks suggested that white continues to hold its place as a couture favourite. Besides the womenswear, the men's pieces, especially the embellished jackets and embroidered ties, were among the strongest looks in the collection.