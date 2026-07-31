India Couture Week 2026 review: Fashion goes casual

Pooja Singh
3 min read31 Jul 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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From the Anamika Khanna show during the India Couture Week 2026 on 23 July(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Summary
Amid the corset blouses and ‘lehngas’ at the recent couture week, there were glimpses of a shift: fashion meant to liberate the body

For far too long, Indian couture has been synonymous with the ostentatious lehnga-choli. At the recently concluded India Couture Week in Delhi, too, there seemed to be a competition among designers to create garments that could light up any room, figuratively and, at times, literally.

Yet scattered among the 13 collections were pieces that borrowed the dress codes of ready-to-wear—a monochrome parade of balloon pants and bodysuits, oversized blazers for all genders, Victorian era-inspired skirts, and long shirt-style kurtas.

It mirrors a broader movement in global couture. Houses such as Fendi and Chanel are increasingly infusing their collections with the ease and functionality of ready-to-wear.

Gender-neutral fashion

This change in mood was evident from the opening day of India Couture Week on 23 July. Anamika Khanna blurred the boundaries between womenswear and menswear with Moonlit Palace, inspired by the embroideries of Barmer and Kalighat paintings. Among the standout looks was a beige kurta-style jacket with an Edwardian collar, paired with sheer churidars—the restrained embellishment highlighted the sharp tailoring.

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Another paired a mirrorwork cropped jacket with a Victorian-style ghaghara, both of which could be worn as separates with wardrobe staples such as khaki trousers or a denim shirt. The collection’s idea that couture need not be confined to ceremonial dressing was reinforced by a male model in an all-black ensemble that resembled an origami sculpture: a voluminous draped outer layer gathered at the torso, layered over a textured high-neck top, slim trousers and boots.

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From Falguni Shane Peacock’s 'Le Grand Voyage'

A similar thread ran through Falguni Shane Peacock’s Le Grand Voyage. Amid the spectacle of chandelier-like lehngas were two pairs of wide-legged jeans embellished with faux fur, a reminder that couture can reinvent even the most familiar item for a modern wardrobe. The brand also loosened the codes of occasionwear, sending out pyjama-style trousers paired with embellished ties and cropped jackets.

While rooted in menswear, the silhouettes felt light and fluid enough to appeal to all genders.

Ditto for Kunal Rawal’s Rawalgarh, where military-inspired jackets and equestrian references made room for more lived-in clothes.

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Masaba Gupta presented her debut bridal collection, 'Chardi Kala'
(PTI)

Lightness is a quality many Indian couturiers struggle to embrace, often equating luxury with weight and embellishment. But Masaba Gupta toyed with the idea in her debut bridal collection, Chardi Kala.

Rather than presenting a singular vision of the Indian bride, she offered clothes for every mood: an embroidered pineapple-shaped bikini, gingham overlays, jackets with embroidery spilling out like a parandi, white Pathani suit with sequin work, and embroidered cargo pants.

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Tarun Tahiliani’s runway presentation at Bikaner House embraced a sense of lightness

Tarun Tahiliani’s runway presentation embraced a sense of lightness. One of the outstanding creations was a plain gown inspired by ancient sculptures, featuring an anatomical bodice that revealed the navel and contours of the torso. It moved with the body rather than constraining it.

Innovation was also on display at Rimzim Dadu’s Inlae, where she reimagined mother-of-pearl as a textile. Equally significant was her move towards adaptable silhouettes that could accommodate a range of body types—a departure from the more body-conscious tailoring that has defined much of her work.

Embroidered vests inspired by Mughal inlay were paired with sheer embellished leggings and bomber jackets, while her structured saris sat comfortably alongside separates more commonly associated with ready-to-wear.

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Actor Sobhita Dhulipala closed the finale show by designer Rahul Mishra on 29 July
(PTI)

Rahul Mishra’s finale, Devi, perhaps summed up this changing mood most powerfully through a performance. As actor-showstopper Sobhita Dhulipala walked the runway in a beige hand-embroidered bodysuit, and later added a traditional ghaghra on stage, the message was clear: couture doesn’t have to restrict itself to wedding clothes.

The most compelling garments this season proved that the future of Indian couture lies in creating clothes that invite experimentation as readily as they celebrate craftsmanship.

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About the Author

Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, culture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens. With over 15 years of experience in journalism, she has built a career spanning reporting, editing, and writing long-form features, often exploring the intersections of style, gender, and the internet, as well as the shifting dynamics of aspiration and identity in modern India. At Mint, she also hosted Millennial Mind, one of the publication’s most popular podcasts, extending her work into audio storytelling and audience engagement.<br><br>Her work is particularly focused on how trends shape culture, influence behaviour, and redefine the language of self-expression in an increasingly digital world.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint, Pooja led American magazine Entrepreneur’s Asia-Pacific coverage, commissioning and editing stories on business, entrepreneurship, startup economy and innovation. She has also worked as a senior copy editor at Down To Earth, and began her career with Asian News International–Reuters, where she developed a strong foundation in news editing and reporting.<br><br>A Chevening Fellow, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a B.A. in publishing from Delhi University. She lives in Delhi with her family.

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