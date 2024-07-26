India Couture Week: Fashion goes light, just a little
SummaryBright reds and pinks are no longer dictating collections. It’s a season of whites, blues and blacks
Expecting the India couture week showcases to go beyond the lehnga-choli or the bandhgala is like asking a couturier to stop using traditional embroidery. The ongoing runway showcases in Delhi are reflective of the fact that couture shoppers—largely brides- and grooms-to be and their families—still prefer traditional clothing. Even the Ambanis, who wore a range of international brands during the wedding festivities, opted for variations of the lehnga-choli on the big day.
topics
MINT SPECIALS
Open Demat Account and Get Best Offers
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.