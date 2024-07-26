India Couture Week: Fashion goes light, just a little

Expecting the India couture week showcases to go beyond the lehnga-choli or the bandhgala is like asking a couturier to stop using traditional embroidery. The ongoing runway showcases in Delhi are reflective of the fact that couture shoppers—largely brides- and grooms-to be and their families—still prefer traditional clothing. Even the Ambanis, who wore a range of international brands during the wedding festivities, opted for variations of the lehnga-choli on the big day.

What has changed, though, is the colour palette, going by the lookbooks of designers. Bright reds and pinks are no longer dictating couture collections. It’s the season of ivories, blues, greens, greys, even blacks.

“The colour palette across collections has become paler," Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India, said ahead of the India Couture Week. The weeklong fashion showcase, which ends on 31 July, is organised by the council, in association with Hyundai and Reliance Brands. This shift in the shade scheme is in response to the desires of today’s shoppers who are looking for extravagance that’s pared down.

Here’s a look at some of the collections that are regal yet chic and celebrate the crafts of India.