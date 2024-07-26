Explore

India Couture Week: Fashion goes light, just a little

Pooja Singh 1 min read 26 Jul 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Asal and Mard's 'Rani aur Raj Kumar: The Triumph of Love' has the elaborate design language of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla but lighter, both in terms of embroidery and colours to catch the attention of a young consumer.
Summary

Bright reds and pinks are no longer dictating collections. It’s a season of whites, blues and blacks

Expecting the India couture week showcases to go beyond the lehnga-choli or the bandhgala is like asking a couturier to stop using traditional embroidery. The ongoing runway showcases in Delhi are reflective of the fact that couture shoppers—largely brides- and grooms-to be and their families—still prefer traditional clothing. Even the Ambanis, who wore a range of international brands during the wedding festivities, opted for variations of the lehnga-choli on the big day.

What has changed, though, is the colour palette, going by the lookbooks of designers. Bright reds and pinks are no longer dictating couture collections. It’s the season of ivories, blues, greens, greys, even blacks.

“The colour palette across collections has become paler," Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India, said ahead of the India Couture Week. The weeklong fashion showcase, which ends on 31 July, is organised by the council, in association with Hyundai and Reliance Brands. This shift in the shade scheme is in response to the desires of today’s shoppers who are looking for extravagance that’s pared down.

Here’s a look at some of the collections that are regal yet chic and celebrate the crafts of India.

 

The focus of Rahul Mishra's 'Nargis' is nature. The collection uses intricate embroideries such as 'aari' and beadwork in shades of ivory, blush pink and blue to depict humans’ intimate bond with their natural surroundings.
View Full Image
Drenched in shades of black, blue, silver and gold, Amit Aggarwal's 'Antevorta' collection reimagines pre-loved Banarasi saris using the brand’s signature cording technique. The result is an Art Deco-esque line.
View Full Image
Also read: The mermaid-style ‘lehnga’ is hot again

Crafts such as 'chikankari' and 'zardozi' remain at the heart of Tarun Tahiliani's 'Otherworldly', though it attempts to make traditional clothing more comfortable using lighter fabrics.
View Full Image
True to the Kunal Rawal brand’s androgynous yet classic ethos, 'Sehra' combines traditional textiles and prints. This sherwani, for instance, has an embroidered motif that looks like an evil eye.
View Full Image
Taking inspiration from India’s royal history, Falguni Shane Peacock's 'Rang Mahal' celebrates what the brand stands for: everything OTT. The only change is in the colour scheme, favouring more purples, pinks and blues over reds.
View Full Image
Abstract floral embroidery and crystals on chiffons and organza in midnight blue, burgundy, blush pink and pale grey shine the spotlight on India’s gemstone legacy in Suneet Varma's 'Nazm'.
View Full Image
Also read: What's trending in wedding wear? Fun, playful bralettes

