India Couture Week: Fashion goes light, just a little

Expecting the India couture week showcases to go beyond the lehnga-choli or the bandhgala is like asking a couturier to stop using traditional embroidery. The ongoing runway showcases in Delhi are reflective of the fact that couture shoppers—largely brides- and grooms-to be and their families—still prefer traditional clothing. Even the Ambanis, who wore a range of international brands during the wedding festivities, opted for variations of the lehnga-choli on the big day.