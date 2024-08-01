Why fashion loves influencers
SummaryContent creators help offer visibility at light speed, but it might be journalists who still ask the critical questions
The recently concluded India Couture Week made one thing clear: fashion can't fashion without social media influencers. While a handful of journalists jostled for the ‘frow’—as the front row is affectionately known in the industry—social media creators were up there in outfits by the designer showing their work, comfortably filling the seats of the all-important frow.
It's not a new phenomenon. The dynamics of a fashion show's seating has been shifting along with the appetite for social media. Those who command more followers, particularly on Instagram—since fashion and beauty are like a visual art—get as much real estate on the front row as key opinion leaders such as fashion editors, clients and film stars, conveying their importance to the designer.
What's new is the pervasiveness. No launch of jewellery, perfume, clothes, cars, watches, restaurants, even agarbatti, is complete without the presence of influencers. In some cases, they get a better seat at the table than legacy media. Even before a reporter types a word, the content creator, often paid by the brand in cash or kind, has shared the five Ws (who, what, when, where, why) of the launch with their followers, besides the personal excitement of being invited. But what is the ROI (return on investment)?
Also read: India Couture Week: Fashion goes light, just a little