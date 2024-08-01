Why fashion loves influencers

When asked if influencers help bring more sales, he says there are certain personalities who live the "luxurious life and mingle with the right set of people, who could translate into buyers. But we just don't look at the number of followers or direct sales. The person also has to align with the vision of the brand. You need influencers to bring certain kind of visibility, but then you need journalists to have a critical conversation, especially in the Indian fashion world which is still developing."